The Vermont Twin State Soccer rosters have been announced, and several Franklin County athletes have been selected to represent their schools and their state at the Twin State soccer game on July 17, 2021, in Hanover, NH.
Will Paulson of BFA St. Albans was named to the boys' roster, and Sophie Burns of Enosburg was named to the girls' roster. Renee Pattee, assistant coach of the Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity soccer team, was named to the coaching staff.
From neighboring Milton, Shawntel Burke, coach of the Milton Yellow Jackets girls' varsity soccer team was named to the girls' coaching staff. Avril Desaultels and Beth Poirier were named to the girls' roster, and Chance Rose was named to the boys' roster.
The athletes and coaches will travel to New Hampshire for a one day practice and the game against the corresponding New Hampshire team this summer.
Congratulations to all the senior athletes who've been selected.
