SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame has postponed its annual induction dinner to April 2021 due to the risks related to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
The current social distancing limitations would have a serious impact on the expected sold-out dinner at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel (formerly Trader Duke’s Hotel).
According to Board Chairman, Barry Stone, the induction dinner is now scheduled for April 17, 2021, at the Delta Marriott with Myers Waste of Colchester as the new presenting sponsor.
A portion of the dinner proceeds will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the VSHOF’s designated charity. The past dinners have raised about $19,000 to support PCAV’s work across Vermont’s 14 counties.
The latest inductees, which were announced earlier, are: Standout cross country and track star Tara Chaplin of U-32 and University of Arizona; Ice hockey legendary coach Jim Cross of the University of Vermont; All-star high school, college and pro hockey player and coach Toby Ducolon of St. Albans; Renowned gymnastics champion Debra Dunkley of South Burlington; Olympic ski jumper Jeff Hastings of Norwich; Basketball legends Ed Hockenbury of Northfield and Sarah Schrieb of West Fairfield; Fabled golf pro and basketball player Libby Smith of Essex; Leading women’s ice hockey player, coach and referee Carol Weston of Bristol. Record-setting golfer Thomas M. Pierce of Rutland also has been selected by the Hall of Fame Board as this year’s historic inductee. Ski legends Mickey and Ginny Cochran of Richmond have been selected the David Hakins inductees, for exceptional promotion of sports, athletics and recreation in the state.