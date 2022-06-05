BURLINGTON - It was an amazing State Championship for BFA-St. Albans athletes. States is always a special track meet because you have to qualify to be there; it's the best of the best only. So all our athletes had succeeded by just being there. Some qualified the first meet of the year, some the last, but they all had to do it, and all deserved to be there competing against the best Division 1 had to offer. We had three state champions by the end of the day, one in two events.
Field Events
Manny Chiappinelli wins state title in javelin
Field events got the day started with a bang. Manny Chiappinelli threw over a 15-foot Personal Best in the Discus to place fifth. So his best throw was 111' and now it is 124' 2.5". Just an unbelievable improvement at just the right time. Next up was the girls' javelin with Isabella Williams, Lauryn Johnson, and Aiyana Auer competing. Izzy threw a solid 69' 0.25" for 13th place. Lauryn threw 83' to place sixth. Aiyana threw a big Personal Best of over 8' to place third with a throw of 104' 6.25".
Chiappinelli threw the shot put next and placed ninth with a throw of 40' 8.5". Boys High Jump competed next with Johnathon Ireland and Will Hughes competing. Ireland had to start jumping at his personal best, which is never an easy task and didn't clear a height but learned valuable lessons to prepare him for next year. Will Hughes cleared 5' 5.75" to place sixth. Caleb Holmes did a great job in the Triple Jump of35' 8" to place 11th. Boys javelin would finish up the field events for the day. Porter Hurteau threw 104' 4.75" to place 17th. Tyler Rangel threw 114' 10" to place 12th. Caleb Lulek had a solid throw of 118' 7.25" to place 11th. Jacob Tremblay threw with tired legs after three running events and threw a 128' 8.5", just off his personal best to place sixth. Chiappinelli was one throw from not making it to the finals but was able to get a solid mark and move onto finals and get another throw. Sitting in fourth place with one throw to go, he stepped in, focussed, ran up, and let fly a big throw of 141' 4" to be the Vermont State Division 1 Champion, an improvement on his personal best by 7'.
Running events
In the running events, our athletes continued where the field event athletes left off. In the 100m Hurdles our two BFA athletes were the only ones to run a PB. Lauryn Johnson broke 19 for the first time and ran a time of 18.89 for 10th place, and Maya Frost ran a 19.32 for 11th place. Boys 110m Hurdles were next, and Marshall Herbert would also break 19 for the first time going 18.84 to place 12th, a new PB by over 1/2 a second. Jenelle Hardy was up in the 100m and ran a 14.29 for 17th place. On the boys' side, Sawyer Chaput-Graves ran a new PB in the preliminaries of 11.44 to tie for sixth and move onto the finals. Will Lagrow ran the most inspired race of the day; running with a cast on his right wrist, he had to start using one arm, and having one wrist heavier than the other throws you off your stride. But he got the job done to run a 12.27 for 23rd place. Not a PB, but a PB wearing a cast. Sawyer ran an 11.50 in the finals to place eighth.
Loghan Hughes secures state title in 1500m
The girls' 1500m was next, and Loghan Hughes went to the front and challenged anyone who wanted to run fast to go with her. Heidi Stewart of Essex stayed close to finish a little over two seconds back. Loghan's time of 4:35.55 broke her own school record. Lauren Kate Garceau ran an outstanding race to place 11th in 5:16.30, just missing her PB by a couple of seconds.
History is made in the boys' 1500m
The boys' 1500m was one of the most exciting races of the day. BFA had five runners in the final, with four of them in the hunt for the podium. Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury and the state record holder, took his usual lead. BFA's Ethan Mashtare and North Country's James Cilwik stayed close the first lap; mid-way through the second lap, they backed off, and Thornton-Sherman went. With a lap to go, Cilwik made his move, and with 200m to go, Ethan made his. With 150m to go, both boys were closing fast on Thornton-Sherman. Thornton-Sherman crossed the line just in front of the two charging athletes to set a new state record of 3:51.51. Ethan was second in a new school record time of 3:52.80 with Cilwik 3:53.36. But just five seconds back, history was being made as to the next three runners all broke that magical barrier of four minutes for 1500m: Matt Servin of CVU 3:58.16, Hale Boyden of STJ at 3:58.79 and BFA's Calvin Storms 3:59.20.
At the start of this season, only six boys in Vermont had ever broken four minutes, say nothing about six boys in one race all breaking it. It was by far the most competitive boys 1500m to ever be run by Vermont boys in Vermont. Jacob Tremblay ran a new PB time of 4:07.93 for eighth place, and Porter Hurteau would place ninth in 4:12.70. Freshman Teddy Tremblay ran an impressive 4:36.12 for 18th place--incredible since he had his appendix out a week earlier.
The girls 4X100m relay team of Aiyanna Auer, Lauryn Johnson, Tesse Sweene, and Jenelle Hardy ran their second-fastest time of the season: 55.80 to place eighth. The boys' team of Caleb Holmes, Sawyer Chaput-Graves, Will Hughes and Sam Stoll ran a time of 45.64 to place fifth. A time puts them third on the BFA top 10 all-time list.
400m runners to the track next, and Tessa Sweeney was the first to go, running a 1:08.44 for 10th place. Will Hughes ran another PB in this event to place fifth in a time of 52.13, a time that moves him up to fifth on the BFA top 10 all-time list. Caleb Holmes, who just started running the 400m this past Tuesday, ran a new PB of 54.43 to place 13th.
Lauryn Johnson and Maya Frost took to hurdling again, this time in the 300m hurdles. Lauryn raced to 15th in 54.87 and Maya 17th in 56.00. Manny Chiappinelli ran 49.21 and 18th place.
Ethan Mashtare wins a state title in the 800m
The 800m was another exciting one for us as four of our athletes toed the line to leave it all out there. Ethan Mashtare, having narrowly missed the state record last weekend, was ready to give it another shot. He quickly went to the front and pulled away from the field. Closing hard, it looked like he had it, but his official time was 1:54.18, just 17 hundredths of a second off the record. Calvin Storms, having the day of his young racing career, was once again involved in history. Calvin placed fifth in 1:59.53 for a new PB. The history came in again, with the top six guys all going under two minutes.
The boys' 200m was as fast as advertised. Chaput-Graves ran to a new PB time of 23.70 for 14th place. Caleb Holmes placed 20th in 24.32, and Brandon Sweeney ran to a new PB, with a time of 24.90 to place 29th.
Loghan Hughes wins state title in the 3000 m
Loghan Hughes took the track again, this time for the 3000m. She ran away with it to win in 10:26.62 for her second state championship on the day. Lauren Kate Garceau ran another fine placing 11th in 11:53.42. Teddy Tremblay ran a 10:40.09, good for 17th place.
4X400
The last race of the day and one of the most exciting was the 4x400m relay. Our girls' team of Elora Menard, Tessa Sweeney, Jenelle Hardy, and Loghan Hughes ran their fastest time of the season, 4:32.38 to place seventh, just one spot off the podium. The boy's team of Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storms, Will Hughes, and Jacob Tremblay went go toe to toe with St. Johnsbury to run a 3:29.97, good for second place. Their time would give them the second-best time ever run by a BFA team, missing the school record by 4/10ths of a second. It's off to New Britain, CT, for many of these athletes to compete in the 75th New England Track Championships.
