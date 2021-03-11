MONTPELIER — The VPA released the pairings for the 2021 Vermont DI and DII Hockey State Championship Tournament details today.
Saturday, March 13
MVU girls hockey vs. Stowe
When: puck drops at 12:30 at the Highgate Arena
Wednesday, March 17
MVU boys hockey vs. TBD (winner of Milton vs. Burr & Burton)
When: puck drops at 4:30 at the Highgate Arena
Comets vs. BCHS
When: puck drops at 4:30 at Collins Perley
Bobwhites vs. TBD (winner of Spaulding vs. Stowe)
When: puck drops at 7:30 at Collins Perley
Pairings for the VPA’s High School State Championship Basketball Tournament presented by Booth Bros. Dairy and HP Hood are slated to be announced early next week.
