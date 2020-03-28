MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principals Association spoke today on the state of spring sports in Vermont. Currently, all high school athletics have been delayed indefinitely due to the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order issued by Governor Phil Scott.
"We have not made any decision on spring sports," said Jay Nichols, executive director of the VPA.
Nichols noted that the VPA was surprised by Governor Scott's announcement to close the schools for the remainder of the school year.
Should the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order be lifted in three weeks to a month from now, the VPA hopes to salvage a portion of the spring season.
"If the Governor's orders allow for it and schools have enough time and are interested in doing something, we will work with them," said Nichols. "We didn't want to take any hope away from anyone today."
Nichols said that he received over a hundred emails last night after the governor announced the school closing.
"Many are upset about keeping kids engaged, especially kids at the high school and middle school level," said Nichols. "We hope that something opens up."
Nichols expressed the hope that an abbreviated season could be played.
"If we could get four or five weeks and have a tournament for the kids, it would be great," said Nichols. "We could have a situation a month from now where things change."
Nichols spoke of the future possibility of schools providing enrichment during the day with sports, music, and drama.
Concern for high school seniors who would be losing their final high school sports season were on the forefront of Nichols' mind.
"We will do whatever we can do within the confines of the governor's order to make sure our seniors can get some of their spring season."