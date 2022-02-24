The Vermont Principals' Association has released the the 2021-22 hockey playoffs.
D1 boys
2 BFA St. Albans vs. 7 Champlain Valley Union: at 7:30 at Collins Perley March 1.
D2 boys
12 Missisquoi Valley Union at 5 Woodstock: at 7:45 in Woodstock at 7:45 on Feb. 26.
D1 girls
1 BFA St. Albans vs. 8 Kingdom Blades: 5:30 at Collins Perley on March 1.
D2 girls
7 Missisquoi Valley Union at 2 Hartford: 5 pm at Hartford on March 1.
