hockey-po.jpg

D1 girls hockey

No. BFA-St. Albans hosts No. 7 Rutland on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30

D2 girls hockey

No. 8 Missisquoi Valley Union hosts No. 9 Stowe on Feb. 25 at 7 (playin round)

D1 boys hockey

No. 3 Colchester hosts No. 6 BFA-St. Albans on March 1 at 7:45

D2 boys hockey

No. 5 Stowe hosts No. 12 Missisquoi Valley Union on Feb. 25 at 7:15.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation