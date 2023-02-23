D1 girls hockey
No. BFA-St. Albans hosts No. 7 Rutland on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30
D2 girls hockey
No. 8 Missisquoi Valley Union hosts No. 9 Stowe on Feb. 25 at 7 (playin round)
D1 boys hockey
No. 3 Colchester hosts No. 6 BFA-St. Albans on March 1 at 7:45
D2 boys hockey
No. 5 Stowe hosts No. 12 Missisquoi Valley Union on Feb. 25 at 7:15.
