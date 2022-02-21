RICHFORD - This winter, Frank Martel was inducted into the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame for his tireless dedication to Vermont athletics. For five decades, Martel has been a soccer official and has served the Vermont Soccer Officials Association in numerous positions, including president. Martel also offers annual clinics to new referees to help expand the profession. In addition, he's has served as game assigner, mentor, evaluator, and guide to countless officials through the years.
Q&A with Frank Martel
Martell grew up in Swanton in the 1960s and attended St. Anne's, where he played basketball and baseball. He later became the Swanton Recreation Director, and that's where his reffing career began.
Who helped you get into officiating? Joe Fiarkoski, who coached all three sports at Swanton High, brought me to the soccer exam in Randolph. They'd watch you officiate a varsity soccer game, and five or six assessors would decide if you could continue.
What stood out to you about your early years as a referee? The uniform was white knickers and black and white striped shirts back then. So, I'm glad the uniforms have changed. Many teachers officiated to supplement their salary: Dick Hakey, Norm Messier, Mike Brown, Dick Lumbra were all reffing at the time. I didn't get my first final until 1984, and I reffed the game with Norm Messier. I started reffing college soccer in 1987.
Were you glad to be inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame? It's an honor, and I was glad to receive it. I was glad to go in with John, Todd, and Matt Raleigh, who played while I was the Swanton Recreation Director. I knew Elle Purrier from reffing for her games in Richford.
What does it mean to you to receive this honor as an official? It feels good to be recognized for what you do. It also means a lot because some of my friends are in there, and I'll join them.
Why do you do it? I started reffing soccer to make extra money, and I still do it today because I get to work with my friends, get exercise, and get paid for it.
What are some of the qualities that make a good referee? You want to do a good job and be professional with coaches and players. Communication is also a big part of the job; you communicate with the other official the night before to ensure you're wearing the same color shirts and plan where you'll meet, and you want to be timely. You're also judged on how you call the game. You have to be the calm person in the room when dealing with players and coaches and give coaches the benefit of the doubt. If you have to give a card, just give it and walk away. I tell coaches I have a short memory. I did what I had to do, and they did what they had to do. You're there to diffuse the situation; that's a big part of officiating.
What do you find to be the most enjoyable part of officiating? I love sharing the game with the other officials, especially if it's an awesome game and we did a good job. I've made friendships with former players who've gone on to referee, coach or become athletic directors. I've had people I've known for 40-50 years, and it's fun to see them and share stories.
Do you have a game that stands out to you? The BFA boys soccer team was playing against Champlain Valley Union in the 2003 D1 State Championship. It was a very contentious game. I told the timer to count down the last ten seconds in case there was a ball over or not over the goal line when the horn went off, and I also told the third referee to count down the last ten seconds as loud as he could. BFA went down the right side; a player made a fake and shifted the ball to the ten-yard line.
A BFA player headed the ball as the time was counting down. I heard the other official say 1, 0--just as the ball left the BFA player's head and went into the goal. BFA was celebrating, thinking they'd won. I blew my whistle and called no goal. The BFA players didn't understand why there was no goal. The ball had to be completely over the line before the final horn to be a goal back then. The game went into overtime and ended in a tie; the teams were named co-champions.
What are some changes to title games that you've witnessed? When Joe Fiarkoski was coaching, they'd decide the winner by the number of corner kicks in overtime. Later, teams in the '90s would take players off the field and play 7v7.
Was your family ever part of your officiating career? I often brought my kids with me, and we shared that together. I've done 13 finals, and it's so great to have them supporting me. My daughters Heather and Tanya have officiated in the past.
What is the current status of officiating in Vermont? We've got a shortage of officials, and I'd love to see more officials, especially women officials. We have six women officiating right now, and last year I assigned a crew of female officials to a state championship game for the first time.
What are two things you're thinking about before you officiate a game? You always hope you won't change the course of a game, but it does happen. You have to make the right call, and it's not your fault if a player makes a wrong decision. If it's the right call, make the call. And you have to remember that game is the most important part of the day for the teams you're reffing, and you need to give your best to those players and coaches.
