MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principal’s Association released news that the high school fall sports season will have a delayed opening. Practices for fall teams scheduled to begin on August 10th will now begin the first student day of school at the end of August or beginning of September.
Field hockey, soccer, football, volleyball, cross country running, golf, and bass fishing are all sanctioned by the VPA. In normal years, the teams, after fulfilling pre-season obligations, begin games on the final Friday or Saturday or August.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and the Make A Wish Hockey game, two highly anticipated summer events for high school seniors, have both been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.