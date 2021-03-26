MONTPELIER - The Vermont Principals Association has officially crowned the BFA St. Albans Comets' basketball team as the 2021 D1 state champions after Covid related issues caused for a cancellation of the D1 tournament scheduled for Saturday, March 27.
The decision to cancel the D1 and D4 state championship games was announced this morning and reported in a press release from the VPA. While it will be received with sadness for those who were eager to play (and watch) a game, it is consistent with the VPA's winter tournament rules.
At least a dozen winter tournament games have met the same fate: one team healthy and ready to play received a pass after the opposing team had to forfeit due to health concerns associated with Covid.
BFA St. Albans Comets, we congratulate you on your 2021 D1 state title! We know you'd rather have played for it, but either way, we recognize the talent, hard work, and determination the team has shown this year. Seniors, we wish you the best in all your endeavors, and we, the Messenger Sports team, thank you for the fun times we've had with you over the last four years!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.