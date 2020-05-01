MONTPELIER — On Thursday, the Vermont Principals' Association officially announced the cancelation of the 2020 spring season for Vermont's high school athletes.
The April 30th press release noted that, "given the Governor’s executive order 'Stay Home Stay Safe' still extending at least through May 15th, and with no known expectation to return to in-person school for the 2019-20 school year, the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season has been made."
The VPA and the Activities Standards Committee noted they had delayed as long as possible, hoping that they could salvage a portion of the season.
"The impact of COVID-19 has been felt worldwide. Our Vermont student-athletes join the college, professional, and Olympic athletes who are sidelined for the same reason this spring," said the April 30th VPA press release.
"We feel terribly for our Vermont student-athletes who have been preparing for their 2020 spring sports season, and especially saddened for our 2020 seniors. Your sacrifice is unparalleled in Vermont sports’ history and is one that is quite literally saving lives."
The VPA is hopeful that the sacrifices made by the community this spring will make way for "a safe return to in-person gatherings, celebrations, and extracurriculars for the fall season of 2020-21."