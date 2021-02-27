_1.jpg

Devyn Gleason launches through the air for a shot at the Barre Aud in 2020.

 By Adam Laroche

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principals Association released a tentative schedule for the winter playoff season. There will be more information released in the coming weeks as we get closer. Please keep in mind that these dates are subject to change due to Covid-19 challenges.

As of now, the boys and girls basketball teams will play their tournaments at the Barre Auditorium, and the hockey championship location hasn't been decided yet. 

All the events will be virtual, and we'll provide you with the broadcast options as they are released. Let's hope things go smoothly and that all our teams will have the opportunity to participate in a safe and fun playoff season! 

Monday, March 8 – Boys D1/2 Nordic Ski @ Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Monday, March 8 – B&G Alpine Championships @ Smugglers Notch

Wednesday, March 10 – Girls D1/2 Nordic Ski @ Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Wednesday, March 10 – B&G Alpine Championships @ Cochrans Ski Center

Wednesday, March 17 – Boys/Girls Snowboard @ Jay Peak

Saturday, March 20 – Dance – Virtual Championship

Saturday, March 20 – Cheerleading – Virtual Championship

Tuesday, March 23 – B&G Hockey Championships – Sites TBA

Wednesday, March 24 –B&G Hockey Championships – Sites TBA

Saturday, March 27 – Bowling – Virtual Championships

Saturday, March 27 –B&G Basketball Championships @ Barre Aud.

Sunday, March 28 – B&G Basketball Championships @ Barre Aud.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you