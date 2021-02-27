MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principals Association released a tentative schedule for the winter playoff season. There will be more information released in the coming weeks as we get closer. Please keep in mind that these dates are subject to change due to Covid-19 challenges.
As of now, the boys and girls basketball teams will play their tournaments at the Barre Auditorium, and the hockey championship location hasn't been decided yet.
All the events will be virtual, and we'll provide you with the broadcast options as they are released. Let's hope things go smoothly and that all our teams will have the opportunity to participate in a safe and fun playoff season!
Monday, March 8 – Boys D1/2 Nordic Ski @ Craftsbury Outdoor Center
Monday, March 8 – B&G Alpine Championships @ Smugglers Notch
Wednesday, March 10 – Girls D1/2 Nordic Ski @ Craftsbury Outdoor Center
Wednesday, March 10 – B&G Alpine Championships @ Cochrans Ski Center
Wednesday, March 17 – Boys/Girls Snowboard @ Jay Peak
Saturday, March 20 – Dance – Virtual Championship
Saturday, March 20 – Cheerleading – Virtual Championship
Tuesday, March 23 – B&G Hockey Championships – Sites TBA
Wednesday, March 24 –B&G Hockey Championships – Sites TBA
Saturday, March 27 – Bowling – Virtual Championships
Saturday, March 27 –B&G Basketball Championships @ Barre Aud.
Sunday, March 28 – B&G Basketball Championships @ Barre Aud.
