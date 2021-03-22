MONTPELIER - Questions abounded this weekend about the status of the D1 boys' hockey title game, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, March 24.
On Monday, the Vermont Principals Association (VPA) met to discuss the situation. The Activity Standards Committee of the VPA formally met to hear perspectives from BFA. St. Albans and Essex. The Committee then talked with an official from the Department of Health. After taking in all the information the VPA came to the following decision, expressed in the VPA press release:
"Consistent with VPA protocols, as set forth at the beginning of the tournament, Essex is scheduled to play in the championship game March 24, 2021, at Leddy Park in Burlington. Essex must provide negative PCR results taken on Wednesday March 24, 2021, and the school must notify the VPA and their opponent BFA. St. Albans by 4 pm on the 24th of testing results. This keeps the game as originally scheduled provided Essex players are medically cleared to play."
We'll keep you posted on the day of the game to ensure you know what to expect that evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.