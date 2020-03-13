Voices of Victory
BURLINGTON — The ice at Gutterson was littered with hockey equipment as the BFA Bobwhites celebrated their 19th state title on Wednesday evening.
Cole Boudreau, a senior and the young man in BFA’s Bird suit, was elated.
“It was unreal. We dreamed of it, and now we’re here!”
“We came out strong; we buried the puck, and it was amazing!” said sophomore Levi Webb. “We were confident, but we didn’t want to underestimate them. We came out strong and showed them who deserved it.”
Dominic Liscinsky, another Bobwhite senior, smiled as he spoke of the team’s success.
“We talk about our goals at the beginning of the season, and our main goal was to win a championship,” said Liscinsky. “At the beginning of the season, we weren’t the most skilled, but we had a lot of talent; we worked hard and got a lot better. It really paid off!
“Coming into this game, we knew that Stowe had four defense, and we knew that if we got the puck wide and put it deep, we’d wear them out. That’s exactly what we did. When Caden scored in the first twenty seconds, I was going bonkers!” said Liscinsky.
“When you first step out on the ice and see the whole town--all the fans here--there’s no feeling like that! Our community is amazing!
Sean Beauregard, one of four siblings to attend BFA, is the last of his family to wear the Green and Gold.
“I was always there supporting them when they were playing,” said Beauregard with a smile. “It’s great when they are here, coming back and doing the favor.”
Kam Dunsmore, one of BFA’s elite athletes, embraced Hart, congratulating him on the win.
“He’s such a beast out there!” said Dunsmore. “It was insane; he’s worked so hard for this, and I know he’s going to love it!”
Hart, the only player to score a hat trick for the Bobwhites since Toby Ducolon, was ecstatic.
“I scored the first goal in the first 20 seconds of the game. When we scored the second one, and I knew we were on fire! After the next one, I knew we were pulling away with the lead.
“After my third one, I was shocked. It was the first hat trick of my career. It was awesome!”
Dan Ellis, a senior, is another Bobwhite player with a family legacy in Green and Gold.
“It gets me fired up! I have my brother coming up next year, and he’s going to do big things here,” said Ellis.
“This was a big win for the team, especially in my senior year. I was proud that I was able to end my high school career on a high note.”