Voices of Athletes: Fairfax

FAIRFAX — Britney Hamel: girls cross country
“It was a wild ride, and I’m so thankful we had a fall season,” said Hamel
Hamel reflected on the fun times she shared with her teammates, especially Madison Murphy and Courtney Burnor.
“I loved our cross country inside jokes and the costume races. Those were my favorite parts of the season,” said Hamel.
“My goal this year was to not walk once during a race, and I was able to do that this year!”
The cross country team welcomed a new coach this year, Caitlin Smith.
“I enjoyed our new coach and learning a different perspective on running. I also enjoyed getting out of the house and seeing my friends again,” said Hamel.
“Running clears my mind and gives me something to look forward to at the end of the day.”
Like many Franklin County athletes, Hamel had to adjust to wearing a mask.
“We could only have our masks off in practice when we were running alone,” said Hamel.
“It was difficult to train for the races because it was totally different to run with the mask in practice and then not at the races.”
The chilly fall season also made bus rides more interesting.
“We had to have some windows down, and it was freezing! I brought a blanket.”
The meets the team attended were also very different.
“It was hard not to have any spectators at most of the meets,” said Hamel.
Hamel recalled one bright spot in the season that didn’t change.
“Our assistant coach Mr. Pfiefer, would pop out of the woods and cheer for us. I’d hear him from a quarter-mile aways yelling my name,” said Hamel.
“He was one of the people that really pushed me to the finish line.”
Abby Sweet and Kali Wooster: girls’ soccer
“I was grateful that we got to play. As a senior, it was my last season and one I will remember,” said Sweet.
“I was happy when I found out we could play. Playing soccer relaxes me, and having the season lifted stress off my shoulders,” said Wooster.
The girls discussed some of the challenges they faced during the season.
“The biggest challenge for me was the sadness of thinking about the other years I’ve played and how different this one was,” said Sweet.
“We didn’t have preseason scrimmages or the jamboree at Jay Peak. We had to make different memories.”
“We had to be more cautious, and masks were a big part of that. We had to do what we could to prevent the spread of COVID,” said Wooster.
Amid the challenges, there were plenty of joys.
“We were much fitter and faster than last year. I think we did well training with our masks, which helped us against some of the teams we played,” said Sweet.
“We played each of our games like they were our last. We didn’t know what would happen with COVID, and that pushed our team to go harder,” said Wooster.
Sweet laughed, noting that she and the other seniors were recognized at several senior games.
“Teams were trying to get their senior games in early because they were worried the season might end unexpectedly.”
The final game of the season, a loss against Windsor in the playoffs, is one Sweet won’t forget.
“The loss was so sad for everyone. I felt like everyone cared a lot this year and gave their all,” said Sweet.
“It meant a lot to me as a senior that the season meant so much to everyone.”
For Wooster, the soccer season was a much-needed outlet.
“There’s a lot going on in the world right now; when we got to the field, that all seemed to disappear,” said Wooster.
“Our coach Jojo (Lynch) was cracking jokes; she’s just like a kid. She loves having fun.”
Kolton Gillian: boys soccer
Kolton Gillian was on the field whenever he could be this summer.
“I was trying to stay active and be prepared for the season,” said Gillian.
When the season did begin, it was a gradual process; the team was ready when games began.
“We knew we’d have a good year. We beat Enosburg and Winooski, and a month in, and our team chemistry came around,” said Gillian.
“I’ve never seen our team play as well as we did against Mt. Abe. We proved to everyone in our division what we were capable of.”
The team went undefeated until the quarterfinal against in-county rival, Enosburg.
“A lot of us are related or friends with kids from Enosburg. We knew it would be a tough game,” said Gillian.
“Throughout the game, you could tell both teams wanted the win. We both played a great game, but sometimes it doesn’t fall the way you want.”
Gillian recalled only one challenge in the 2020 fall season.
“It was five times harder to play the game with masks. That was the only challenge we faced this year,” said Gillian.
“Everyone was there because they loved the game. It was nice to see everything come together throughout the year.”
Gillian’s senior season may have been short, but it was memorable.
“It was more the off-camera stuff that made me enjoy this year. Coach (Jake) Hubbard scheduled weekend practices, and we’d just play,” said Gillian.
“The Hazen game also stands out. It was super competitive and fast-paced.
“We’d hit the crossbar three times, and then Owen Demar scored a goal. It was one of the most heartfelt moments I’ve had in a high school game when we won.
“We did a lot of stuff we need to be proud of, like beating Winooski and Hazen for the first time in years. It was awesome.”
Wyeth Haddock: boys cross country
“I ran a lot this summer, and I was so happy when I heard we’d have a season,” said Haddock.
“I was so grateful to our new coach, the athletic director, and the state for making it possible for us to have a season.”
One challenge cross country runners faced was the lack of head-to-head races.
“In a head-to-head race, you pace with a group; when you race alone, you don’t have that spirit of competition,” explained Haddock.
The differences were challenging, but Haddock did notice growth.
“The adaptivity was nice. We’d run with masks in the rain, but we’d have fun with it,” said Haddock.
“The best part of the season was getting to run with other people. I was so thankful for that.
“It was a super memorable season as it was. We didn’t have the relays, we had fewer meets, but we dressed in costumes at the end of the season and ran a 5k in a time trial in the woods.
“There were a lot of different experiences this year, and that was great.”
Jaxon Schaardschmidt: football
“We were so lucky, regardless of the changes in the game, that we got a season,” said Jaxon Schaardschmidt, a senior at BFA Fairfax.
Schaarschmidt also thanked the ones who made the season possible.
“It was one more point of exposure for the coaches. I’m thankful for them; they didn’t have to make these high schoolers’ senior year, but they did,” said Schaardschmidt.
“Being a captain this year and seeing the leadership coming from the coaches during all this made me respect them that even more.”
In Vermont, high school football was restricted to a 7v7 touch format, and games were played regionally rather than divisionally.
“The seniors agreed the season was about teaching, but when we went in and competed against DI and II teams, we knew we had a real shot at competing as a DIII team out of the division,” said Schaardschmidt.
The change in the format required the team to make significant changes.
“We had to evolve into a passing team. It still amazes me at what Bullets football is--it’s the attitude to keep working, take the extra step, and play for each other,” said Schaardschmidt.
The regional schedule pitted BFA Fairfax/LU against unusual opponents.
“I loved playing BFA St. Albans; being able to play them once was so memorable,” said Schaardschmidt.
“It was fun playing teams I only see when I play hockey with Milton, which was cool.”
The game against CVU was another that Schaardschmidt will remember.
“We’ve had a lot of close games in my football career, but the most intense game was against CVU this season. Everyone put their heart’s on the line that day,” said Schaarschmidt.
“It’s funny, the most intense game of my football career was a 7v7 touch football game!”
The team went on to enjoy a highly successful season, but it wasn’t an easy journey.
“Football workouts over the summer are where the season starts, and when we didn’t have that, it threw everyone off this year,” said Schaardscmidt.
“We overcame the challenges by working out on our own over the summer.”
Along with the late start, the athletes had to adjust to wearing masks.
“Pushing through that was something we all had to overcome,” said Schaardschmidt.
The 7v7 format also produced many changes to the rules. Halfway through the season, the rules were changed, and teams had to adjust.
“We had to change strategies constantly. We did the best we could--all the teams did,” said Schaardschmidt.
“There was so much sportsmanship and understanding from the teams. You could look into the eyes of the other team and know what they were going through. Everyone was sharing the struggle. It raised my respect for everyone.
“Being there for each other through this pandemic is hard, but having the chance to play football with everyone supporting each other was awesome. This year, the memory wasn’t about one game, it was the whole season.”
