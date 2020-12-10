Voices of Athletes: Bobwhites and Comets share memories, challenges, and joys of competing in the first COVID season

Jocelyn Chun: All-state selection in Covid soccer season.
“I was so excited for preseason and to come together as a team. We didn’t know how long it would last, but we got our whole season in!” said Chun.
Overcoming challenges was par for the course in the first COVID season.
“We could hear the North Country players talking on the field about how the playoff game would be easy, but we won!
“We had conditioning at 6 am, and we cycled with masks, and that was hard. We had girls miss practice because of illness symptoms, which affected us.
“We had a lot of new players, and we did a good job bonding quickly and getting the game plays on the field.”
Comet compassion reached everyone on the team.
“Our coaches care about the players and the team and not just about winning and losing. That motivated us and gave us confidence,” said Chun.
“Our seniors loved having their families at games. Spectators were limited, and the younger girls shared tickets with the older girls, so their family had the opportunity to watch them play.”
Chun received All-State recognition in 2020.
“Last year I got first-team All-Metro, and Meghan Connor got All-State,” said Chun.
“I hoped I could live up to that; I was very excited to be recognized as an underclassman. My team helped me get there. “
Playing in a pandemic was memorable; sharing it with friends was unforgettable.
“This year will be the most memorable--playing with masks in a pandemic. I think people will remember that about this team,” said Chun.
“I’d like to thank all my teammates and my coaches, Coach Ben (Marlow), Coach Eva (Clark), and Jen Deso.
“My parents have supported me growing up, and my sister Alayna is a big inspiration to me.
“My JV coach, Chris Williams, helped me improve my freshman year, and that was why I could move up to varsity the first year. He is one of my favorite coaches. He even came to our playoff games this year.”
Damian Datillio (captain): boys soccer improves through challenges.
“I was grateful to have a season. It was good to get out on the field, even if it wasn’t the same as usual,” said Datillio.
The 2020 fall season was all about adjustments.
“The obvious challenge was wearing a mask. You can be in great shape, but the mask gets you out of breath faster.
“Midfielders had to play a different game because of the fatigue. I thought I’d get used to it, but you don’t get used to it.
“The kind of mask made a difference too. I thought the disposable masks were easier to breathe through,” said Datillio.
“Our team had good individual skills, and we had good chemistry, even though we couldn’t get things going offensively.
“We had 14 players who’d never competed at the varsity level; the difference between JV and varsity is greater than anyone on JV realizes. Getting used to that level of play is a challenge.”
Friendship eases the stress of a losing season.
“Everyone was friends outside of soccer; that was a good way to start the season.
“Even after losing the first four games, the majority of the team was still doing their best and having fun at practice,” said Datillio.
“At one point, people were getting down. The captains met with the coaches, set smaller goals, worked on moving the ball, and got a goal.
“I think we’re going to be a good team next year. Everyone has gotten a chance to play, and we all know each other and how we play.”
Georgia Casavant: girls’ golf team improves in the short season.
“I was grateful we could have a season because it didn’t look promising. I love playing golf, and everyone on my team improved so much,” said Casavant.
“We couldn’t have matches before the state competition; it was hard going from playing with my teammates to competing with everyone in the tournament.
“The state tournament was played at Champlain Country Club, which was nice because we knew the course.”
Girls’ golf qualifies for state tournament.
“We weren’t sure we’d have a state tournament early in the year, and the fact that we could was super cool.
“We weren’t sure we’d qualify based on the last two years, and that was one of the best parts of the season.
“I was proud of the team; we were all so happy to have competed and to have done so well.”
Ryan Desmond: friendships and masks separate 2020 fall golf season.
“I was grateful we had a season, and I was grateful for my teammates. I was also glad to play with our only senior, Nathan Benoit,” said Desmond.
“I enjoyed just being part of the team and getting out and playing. I played in one match and had fun. It was very relaxed and different from other sports I’ve played.”
Even on the golf course, masks were a challenge.
“Masks were challenging and new, and playing any sport with a mask is hard,” said Desmond.
“The season was short, but I learned more about the game. Coach Hungerford taught me a lot, and that helped me.”
Short seasons can still be memorable ones.
“I knew a few of the guys from hockey; on the golf team, I got to talk with them and get to know them even better.
“I improved my game a lot; I had holes I shot a 7 on that I got down to 3-4,” said Desmond.
“The main thing for me was making friends on the team. I always enjoy getting to know the people on a team better. That’s a big reason why I enjoy playing sports.”
