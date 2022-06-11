CASTLETON - The No. 1 Lyndon Institute Vikings and the No. 3 Enosburg Hornets battled for the D2 softball state championship on Friday, June 10. The teams faced each other in the title game in 2021, the Vikings claiming the crown; this year, the undefeated Vikings earned the repeat title with a 5-3 win.
After holding the Hornets scoreless in the top of the first, the Vikings plated three runs on two hits and one error in the bottom of the second, leaving one runner on base.
The Vikings' Jaydin Royer returned to the circle, walking MaKenna Lovelette and Destiny Benware, but Lyndon retired the next batters to end the threat.
Elkins, composed as always, took the circle in the bottom of the second for the Hornets. Lilly Robtoy and Alita Deuso easily handled fly balls for the first two outs, and catcher Emma Keelty caught a runner stealing third to efficiently end the inning.
Enosburg's Erica Goodhue beat out a dropped third strike to get the Hornets started in the top of the third. Elkins made it to second on a bunt and Viking errors, and Emma Keelty's bunt single scored Goodhue and Elkins. Lilly Robtoy advanced Keelty on a sac bunt, and Keelty tied the game 3-3 on an overthrow.
The Vikings tallied a fourth run in the bottom of the fourth on a softly hit ground ball. Elkins struck out the next batter, and Keelty fired to first for the third out on a dropped third strike.
Royer retired the Hornets in order in the top of the fourth, carrying Lyndon's 4-3 lead into the bottom of the inning.
Elkins snapped up a comebacker for the first out of the bottom of the fourth, and Benoit and Lovelette caught infield flies for the second and third outs.
Goodhue led off the fifth with a laser line drive; a sac bunt by Elkins moved Goodhue to second, but the Hornets failed to plate the runner.
Gabby Spaulding and Benware caught fly balls for quick outs in the bottom of the fourth, but Lyndon plated a runner, leaving the inning with a 5-3 advantage.
Spaulding sent a sharply hit ball through the infield for a base hit and stole her way to third, but the Vikings stifled the threat.
The Hornets ended the sixth inning with a beautiful double play, preventing the Vikings from scoring a sixth run with a runner on third. Elkins, in the circle for Enosburg, caught a comebacker and threw to Lovelette at first to get the batter. Lovelette's perfect throw to Hornet catcher Keelty resulted in an out at the plate and the end of the inning.
In the final game of her high school career, Elkins hit a two-out grounder to keep the Hornets alive in the top of the seventh; Keelty reached first on an error, but the Vikings earned the final out, claiming the D2 crown.
Elkins threw a complete game for Enosburg.
Enosburg coach Randy Wells spoke of the talent and heart of his Hornets.
"I think we played very well and gave them (Lyndon) the best game they've played all year," said Wells, "and I think we'll be back. We're gonna win one of these!"
Wells also complimented the team's chemistry.
"This group was amazing. From the two freshmen we brought up to the five seniors, we have wonderful personalities that mix together very well and made it such a comfortable team to coach," said Wells.
"They worked so hard every day to get to this game, and we came so close. These girls mean business when it comes to softball. We've got a good thing going, and from what I see at the younger levels, we're going to keep this coming."
