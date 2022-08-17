In their first year of operations, the Vermont Venom Fastpitch organization finished strong in 2021, enabling all teams to pick up some well-deserved hardware.
The Venom maintained that momentum into the fall of 2021 with evaluations for the 2022 season and then right into the prolonged winter months, where they train indoors a few times per week, focusing on team building and mechanical skills and drills.
New to 2022 Venom has created a local intramural team at each level that trains just as much as the elite travel teams but without traveling the distance for tournaments. These teams are scrimmaging and playing games with other local teams and doing great. Venom is proud to be able to field their teams with about 70% of the girls coming from Franklin County. Venom teams continue to prove that their hard work and dedication are paying off.
10U: The 10U group has been working hard all winter and summer in between the Little League All-Star tournament. This team of girls makes our Venom organization so proud, going to their first tournament together and bringing home first place in the Battle of The Burgh in Plattsburgh NY. Congratulations girls! They will compete in another tournament in the coming weeks.
Coaching staff includes: Randy Bombard, Jennifer Chalifoux, Jennifer Howrigan, Patrick Talcott and Sarah Talcott.
12U: The 12U team is a fierce bunch of competitors; most of the team also plays on Little League All-Star teams, so the team loaded up with two tournaments early in the season in May and June and
then with two tournaments in late July and early August, to enable the players to compete on both teams.
The team competed in four tournaments this season, earning a record of 9-9. This team has made leaps and bounds this year, ending the season with first place in the Summer Slam in Waterville, Maine.
This team of girls was fortunate to have a whole team of coaches: Ashley LaRocque, Chad Lovelette, Troy Parah, Josh LaRocque, Brad Brouillette and Randy Bombard. And special thanks to their team bookkeepers: Jen Parah, Shawna Lovelette, and Chelsea Mulheron.
14U: The 14U Black team was a fabulous group of players! Throughout the summer they traveled to three out-of-state tournaments and one in-state tournament. While traveling, the team continued to be highly
competitive in all of the tournaments. After traveling New England, they came home to win the Rockets’ tournament in Georgia, VT. Overall this team was 9-6-1 for the travel season.
Coach Sarah Gates said, “I am very proud of all the hard work these players put in this season.”
Special thanks to coaches: Randy Bombard and Tom Gates. Also special thanks to bookkeeper Dawn Fournier and a huge shout-out to all of the amazing families.
16U/18U: This year Venom only has one 18U player. That being said, the 16U girls have played in two 18U and three 16U tournaments. This age group has seven Franklin County girls. Makenna Lovelette, Abby Gardner, Arleigh Richard, Kyrielle Deuso, Priya Bates, Aleta Deuso and Savannah Spaulding.
This group of girls battled through some really tough competition this year and showed a never quit mentality which makes Coach Brad Lovelette very proud. Coach Lovelette extends a special thanks to Rich Gardner, Andy Farrar, and Kiley Deuso for helping him coach this year. Overall, this group of girls was 8-7-2 on the year.
The Vermont Venom Fastpitch Softball program will be holding tryouts this weekend. You can visit the Vermont Venom Fastpitch Softball Facebook page for more information.
