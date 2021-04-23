On Saturday, April 17, the Vermont Venom Fast Pitch Softball Organization joined the Franklin Recreation Department to host a softball clinic for Little League girls at the Franklin Elementary field.
Fifty girls ages 7 to 13 from the surrounding area met at the field to work on hitting, fielding, sliding, and pitching. The event, which was free, was set up with the goal to build interest in the sport among Franklin County girls.
The Vermont Venom Organization fields five teams that play travel ball throughout Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Massachusetts, giving nearly 70 girls the opportunity to play softball throughout the summer months.
Covid 19 kept travel teams home last summer, but organizations like Vermont Venom hope to get back on the road for the summer of 2021.
The Venom also plan to host a tournament this summer to encourage more teams to come to Vermont and create an environment in upper and middle Vermont for girls to enjoy competitive softball.
The Venom thanked Franklin Recreation for hosting the event and giving young girls the chance to hone their skills and, hopefully, develop a love for the game of softball.
If you or someone you know is interested in playing, contact the Vermont Venom Organization at 802-310-4286.
