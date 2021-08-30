Vermont Venom 14U: Top left to right: Arleigh Richard, Aleta Deuso, Abby Gardner, Kaitlyn Jovell, Kenna Lovelette and Grace Williams Bottom left to right: Kaelani Perkins, Nina Zimakas, Madison Quigley, Leah Fitzgerald and Savannah Spaulding
Vermont Venom 14U: Top left to right: Arleigh Richard, Aleta Deuso, Abby Gardner, Kaitlyn Jovell, Kenna Lovelette and Grace Williams Bottom left to right: Kaelani Perkins, Nina Zimakas, Madison Quigley, Leah Fitzgerald and Savannah Spaulding
In its inaugural year, the Venom Fastpitch softball organization has found a significant amount of success. The Venom fielded five teams, ages 10U to 18U, with eighty girls from Vermont, including 40 from Franklin County in our organization.
Venom Fastpitch championship finishes in 2021
10U: Second place runner-up in the Billerica (MA) Softball Summer Sizzler
12U: First place champions in the VT Rockets Champlain Classic and the Battle of the Burgh (NY)
14U Red: First place champions in the Battle of the Burgh (NY)
14U Black: First place champions in the Coca-Cola Classic (ME)
The organization’s impact reaches far beyond competitive play,as its players gain valuable skills, life experience, and long-lasting bonds with teammates. Venom Fastpitch focuses on building strong, confident, and resilient players who are ready to unleash their greatest potential on and off the field.
Vermont Venom also believes in the importance of giving back to the community. In partnership with the Vermont Strikers baseball organization, Venom Fastpitch organized and played in softball games to benefit breast cancer research in October 2020. Venom Fastpitch has also held free clinics for local Little League organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.