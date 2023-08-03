On June 24 and 25, the 18U Venom Fastpitch team competed in the Rockets Champlain Classic tournament in St. Albans. The 18U Venom team is made up of four 18U players and a mix of the 16U players to fill their roster. On Friday night, Venom lost to a very good Rockets team in front of a great Franklin County crowd in the bay.
On Saturday morning we lost to the Valley Storm team before fighting to a hard-fought tie with the Plex team Saturday afternoon. Venom started Sunday’s playoff bracket as the sixth seed out of seven teams.
In the first game, Venom beat the fourth seeded New England Diamond Gems to advance to the Semi-finals. In the Semi-finals, Venom beat the Lac St. Louis Lions to advance to the finals to face the Rockets for the second time.
In the Championship game, the Rocket’s great pitching and solid offensive lineup proved to be too much for Venom and the VT Rocket’s won the tournament with Venom 18U coming in second.
After a tough first few games, it was great to see the girls dig their heels in and come to play on Sunday. We may not have won the championship, but we had a ton of fun! As a Coach, one of the greatest compliments is when you have other teams and/or random fans compliment your team on their effort. I heard plenty of praise from the local crowd as I walked around.
