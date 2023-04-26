The 2023 Twin State Soccer game will be played at Hanover High School in Hanover, NH, on Saturday, June 15. The girls play first at 1 p.m. and the boys will follow at 4 p.m.
Glen Button will coach the Vermont boys' team and Lori McClallen will coach the Vermont girls' team.
Congratulations to BFA-St. Albans forward Corbin Schreindorfer on receiving a spot on the Vermont roster.
