On Saturday, April 2, the Vermont Sled Hockey, Vermont Blind Hockey, and Vermont Special Hockey programs are hosting a free event to introduce hockey to athletes with blind/visual impairment, physical, cognitive or developmental challenges.
Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Location: Cairns Arena, Rink 2, 600 Swift Street, South Burlington, VT Ages: All ages and abilities are welcome.
Time: Registration check-in will begin at 1:00. Ice skating from 2:00-4:00 Equipment: Will be available, but it's fine to bring your own. Helmets, gloves, and skates are required.
Registration: Please visit the link below for the online registration; although it's not required, it will be helpful to gauge the interest and prepare equipment needs and staff for the event.
