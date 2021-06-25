Messenger Sports will be introducing you to the Franklin County athletes competing with the 2021 Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball teams this summer.
Back in action: The Vermont Rockets are back in full swing this year after taking a break from the road due to Covid in 2020.
Rocket teams: 2021 will be the program's 27th season, and this year, the Vermont Rockets fielded teams 12U, 14U, 16U, and 18U age levels from Franklin County and around the state.
This week's feature team: The U14 Gray Team, coached by Sarah Gonyeau, Emily Harvey, and Brady Giroux. Gonyeau and Harvey both played for the Rockets; Gonyeau was a member of Rocket founder Ralph Halbach's first team.
The Rockets traveled to Fastpitch Nation in Windsor, CT, last week, going 1-2 on the weekend.
"All in all, I think the girls had some fun, and it was eye-opening for them to see what’s out there," said Gonyeau.
