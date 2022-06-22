20220619_Chawla_015.jpg

Vermont Rockets U18. Season opening home tournament in St. Albans.

The Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball team hosted their first 18U tournament at St. Albans Park on the weekend of June 18. They also took home the hardware, earning the tournament win. Congratulations to the Rockets and thanks to all the teams who participated! It's great to see the summer softball season kicking into full swing. 
 
The Rockets defeated the New England Elite by a score of 6-3 to secure the championship win.
 
Who's playing for the 18U the Rockets this summer?
image.png

