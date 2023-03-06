On February 24-26, nineteen members of the Vermont Junior Archers JOAD Road Team program, based at Pelkey’s Archery in St. Albans, traveled to Fiskdale, Massachusetts to compete in two tournaments in the same weekend – the USA Archery JOAD.
Indoor Nationals and the 54th USA Archery Indoor Nationals. Some of the Vermont Junior Archers Road Team competed in both tournaments over the weekend, while some of the team competed solely in the JOAD Indoor Nationals. Vermont Junior Archers JOAD (Junior Olympic Archery Development) program consists of both the Road Team and Junior Road Team, as well as the students ages 5 – 20 enrolled in JOAD Classes.
Pelkey’s Archery hosts the only JOAD program in Vermont. Team members travel to three or four national tournaments each year during the indoor archery season from December to mid-April. The USA Archery JOAD Indoor Nationals took place on Friday, February 24 and consisted of two rounds of 30 arrows each for a potential perfect score of 600. At the tournament in Fiskdale, Isaac Sullivan, 18, of St. Albans placed first in the Compound Under 21 Men’s division with a 589. Olivia Kissinger, 17, of Fairfax placed first, with a score of 545, and Olivia Irish, 18, of Cambridge, placed second with a score of 511 in the Compound Under 21 Women’s division. Michael McNall, 17, of St. Albans, placed third with a score of 561 in the Compound Under 18 Men’s division. In the Compound Under 15 Men’s division, Keegan Snyder, 13, of Cambridge placed second with a score of 479, and Wyatt Schifillti, 12, of St. Albans placed third with a score of 344. Emma French, 13, of Milton, placed second with a score of 532 in the Compound Under 15 Women’s division.
The 54th USA Archery Indoor Nationals was held over Saturday and Sunday, February 25 – 26, and consisted of four rounds of 30 arrows each for a potential perfect score of 1200. At this tournament in Fiskdale, Isaac Sullivan placed first in the Compound Under 21 Men’s division with a score of 1189. Olivia Kissinger placed second in the Compound Under 21 Women’s division with a score of 1099. Keegan Snyder placed first in the Compound Under 15 Men’s division with a score of 943. Emma French placed third in the Compound Under 15 Women’s division with a score of 1071.
When the Fiskdale tournament scores were ranked against other competitors in other tournament locations across the United States, Issac Sullivan placed first nationally in his division for the 54th USA Archery Indoor Nationals.
Upcoming local tournaments include the Adult/Youth Tournament on Friday and Saturday, March 17 - 18, and the Oddy 450 Tournament on April 15, held at Pelkey’s Archery, 275 Nason Street in St. Albans. Registration is open to the public, and spectators are welcome.
For more information about the JOAD program or archery leagues at Pelkey’s Archery, please contact John Fleury at Pelkey’s Archery: (802) 524-2582 or at john@pelkeysarchery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.