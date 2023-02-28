Congratulations to the athletes recognized with 2023 All-Star selections!
Division I
Player of the Year: Rebecca McKelvey SHS 12
First Team: Bri Jarvis of BFA-St. Albans, Camryn Poulin of BHS/CHS, Sabrina Brunet of South Burlington, Molly Smith of BFA-St. Albans, Molly Parker of Spaulding, and Rayne Long of Spaulding
Second Team
Holley MacLellan-BHS/CHS, Tess Everett-CVU/MMU, Hannah King-Spaulding, Georgia Wool-BHS/CHS, Karina Bushweller-CVU/MMU, Grace Ferguson-Rutland, and Sierra McDermott-CVU/MMU
Division 2
Player of the Year: Isabel Konijnenberg Woodstock 12
First Team: Kassidy Haley-Woodstock, Caitlyn Fielder-Union-32, Isabel Donza-Stowe, Lily Gubbins-Woodstock, Brook-Lynne Choinire-Kingdom, Samara Plunkett-Rice
Second Team: Sophie Trombley-Hartford, Erin Sears-Middlebury, Ella Blaise-Kingdom, Hana Doria-Middlebury, Braelyn Park-Hartford, Jordan Hunter-Harwood
BFA-St. Albans Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association Academic All-Stars
Rowan Howrigan, Seneca Lamos, Molly Smith, Drew Ducolon, and Lyla Rouleau
Academic All-Stars are seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.5-grade point average.
