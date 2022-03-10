Congratulations to the 2021-22 Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association All-Stars from BFA St. Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union High School/Milton High School!
Tier I 1st Team from BFA St. Albans: F Jodie Gratton 11, F Bri Jarvis 10, F Caroline Bliss 10, D Sophie Zemianek 12
Tier 2 1st Team MVU: F Holley MacLellan Missisquoi 9
Tier 2 2nd Team: D Haley Stefaniak Missisquoi 12
Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association Academic All-Stars
BFA St. Albans: Elizabeth Couture and Rachel Needleman
awarded to seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.5 grade point average.
