5,000 meter race results
DII girls results — MVU
19 Ruth Brueckner 22:31.7
27 Cora Gagne 24:08.8
42 Haley Stefaniak 25:35.1
51 Molly Medor 26:31.5
66 Maddie Saunders 31:36.7
68 Darakah Mathieu 38:10.2
69 Brooke Durkee 39:23.6
DIII girls results
9 Mei Elander 22:37.9 Enosburg Falls
27 Emma Braun 26:13.7 Richford
30 Colleen Clark 26:32.2 BFA Fairfax
40 Masha Shippert 27:38.9 Enosburg
43 Apple Maddox 28:06.5 Enosburg
45 Ling Bushey 28:38.0 BFA Fairfax
47 Ava Pigeon 29:05.5 BFA Fairfax
49 Halle Wimette 30:03.7 BFA Fairfax
56 Madison Murphy 31:45.2 BFA Fairfax
58 Samantha Langlois 31:49.3 BFA Fairfax
67 Britney Hamel 40:51.6 BFA Fairfax
DII boys results — MVU
68 Nathaniel Peters 22:25.1
73 Connor Nielsen 22:47.5
81 Caleb Ploof 23:38.5
85 Tyler Glennon 24:21.9
88 Caleb Underwood 25:06.8
89 Cameron Choiniere 25:18.6
94 Kolby Moody 27:27.8
DIII boys results
5 John Viens 19:04.3 Richford
27 Brendan Quinn 20:51.9 BFA Fairfax
28 Derrick Sloan 20:53.7 BFAFairfax
33 Dylan Kissinger 20:57.0 BFA Fairfax
34 Jackson Minor 21:04.0 BFA Fairfax
44 Ryan Thatcher 21:56.1 BFA Fairfax
63 Burton Brown 24:12.2 BFA Fairfax
71 Matt Paul 25:39.8 Richford
72 Luc Viens 25:43.8 Richford
78 James Eastman 27:55.2 BFA Fairfax
91 Cyrus Blaney 32:31.2 Enosburg Falls
Coach’s Corner:
FAIRFAX — Caitlin Smith, coach of the BFA Fairfax cross country team shared some thoughts on her team’s progress this season.
“This year we had a lot of seniors competing at states to celebrate their high school running and experience their final race at Thetford,” said Smith.
“On the girls team a standout this year was Colleen Clark, a 10th grader and first year runner. She became the fastest runner on our team and is very talented.
“The boys team was really incredible this year and had a very impressive grouping which allowed them to place 4th at states. Derrick Sloan, a 12th grader, had a great final race. Brendan Quinn (11th), Dylan Kissinger (11th) and Jackson Minor (10th) rounded off our top four scoring at states.
“Overall the entire team is really hard working, supportive of one another and always pushing themselves to be better.We have a fairly young team, and I am excited to see how they continue to grow and progress next year!”
ENOSBURG — Maggie Cavazos, head coach of the Enosburg varsity cross country team was pleased with her team’s dynamic.
“Our runners were all wonderfully supportive of one another and dedicated to making themselves better runners. I’m very proud of all of them!”
SWANTON — The MVU varsity cross country team navigated the 2020 season with a new coach and former MVU runner, John Brueckner.
“The girls team did well placing 6th in D2 and 16th overall in the state. They were only one position away from qualifying for the meet of champions. We will be returning our entire girls team next year and will be looking for them to build on their performance on Saturday,” said Brueckner.
“Ruth (Brueckner) was running in 5th place when her injury flared. She pushed through the pain (and the numb foot) to place 19th in DII.
“The boys team had a solid performance as well. They really worked hard on the craft of running this year. The growth from the beginning of the year to the state meet was amazing!”
Brueckner recognized the runners who received post-season awards.
“This year’s Coach’s Awards went to Caleb Underwood and Cora Gagne for their work ethic — consistently running hard every rep, every day — and to Nate Peters and Haley Stefaniak for the way they led the team,” said Brueckner.
“I love coaching these runners! They have great attitudes and work hard. I look forward to coaching them again in the spring and next fall.”
