The Vermont Basketball Coaches' Association released the final list for the 2021 Senior All-Star North/South Teams and Dream Dozen selections for all four of Vermont's divisions. There will be no games played this year due to Covid safety concerns.
Congratulations, athletes, on an incredible, and very unusual, season!
Girls' D3 & D4 North Team
BFA's Jaycee Douglas and Paige Superneau were both selected from BFA Fairfax.
Girls' D1 & D2 North Team
Caitlyn Dasaro, Maren McGinn, and MacKenzie Moore were each selected from BFA St. Albans. Sophie Burns was selected from Enosburg.
Boys' D3 & D4 North Team
Owen McKinstry was selected from Enosburg, and Carl Bruso and Owen Demar were selected from BFA Fairfax.
Boys' D1 & D2 North Team
Case Ballard was selected from BFA St. Albans and Gabe Unwin and Patrick Walker were selected from MVU.
Dream Dozen
Devyn Gleason (D3) and Emily Adams (D2) of Enosburg were named to the 2021 Dream Dozen, a team that recognizes talented underclassmen.
