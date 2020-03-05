KILLINGTON — Alpine skiers from BFA and independent skier, Danielle Cummings, competed in the women's portion of the Vermont Alpine State Championships on Monday. The event, hosted by Green Mountain Union High School, took place at the Killington Mountain Resort.
Racers names, places and combined times are listed below. Congratulations to all the young ladies who took part in the fast-paced races!
Women's Slalom
12th Danielle Cummings Independent 45:25
18th Georgia Cassavant BFA St. Albans 46.45
41st Sarah Magnan BFA St. Albans 53:32
51st Sydney Heth BFA St. Albans 59:88
52nd Ali Tourville BFA St. Albans 1:00.17
54th Aria Garceau BFA St. Albans 1:07.28
Giant Slalom
24th Danielle Cummings Independent 1:44.44
30th Georgia Cassavant BFA St. Albans 1:46.48
53rd Sarah Magnan BFA St. Albans 1:55.20
61st Sydney Heth BFA St. Albans 2:03.27
64th Ali Tourville BFA St. Albans 2:09.52
65th Aria Garceau BFA St. Albans 2:20.47