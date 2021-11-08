The 2021 Vermont All-Star volleyball teams have been announced. Congratulations to the members of the Bellows Free Academy and Enosburg girls' and boys' teams who were recognized this year!

Boys' Teams

First Team

Nathaniel Robtoy - Enosburg 

Second Team

Devyn Gleason - Enosburg

Seth Richards - BFA St. Albans

Third Team

Landon Blake - Enosburg (also playing in the Senior Showcase

Girls' Teams

Second Team

Jadyn Walent - BFA St. Albans

Third Team

