The 2021 Vermont All-Star volleyball teams have been announced. Congratulations to the members of the Bellows Free Academy and Enosburg girls' and boys' teams who were recognized this year!
Boys' Teams
First Team
Nathaniel Robtoy - Enosburg
Second Team
Devyn Gleason - Enosburg
Seth Richards - BFA St. Albans
Third Team
Landon Blake - Enosburg (also playing in the Senior Showcase
Girls' Teams
Second Team
Jadyn Walent - BFA St. Albans
Third Team
