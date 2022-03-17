We haven't seen the rosters for the VCBA Senior All-Star Game, but if you know a player who's been selected, here's where and when you can catch them in action.
Game information
Where: Champlain Valley Union High School
When: Sunday, March 20
Schedule
11 am: D3 and 4 girls
1 pm: D3 and 4 boys
3 pm: D1 and 2 girls
5 pm: D1 and 2 boys
Awards ceremonies: 2:30 and 4:30
1,000 point scorers, VCBA coaches of the year, Player of the Year, Official of the Year, 3-point contest, Hall of Fame inductions, Dream Dozen introduction, Milestone wins, scholarships, and more to be recognized.
