Vawn Edele is a fast walker, and that speed brought him to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburg, PA, which took place from July 7-18.
The very first Senior Games, for athletes 50 and older, took place in 1987, and the tradition continued, with athletes competing in a different city every two years. This year's games hosted 11,576 participants and their fans and family; this year, there were over 50 participants from Vermont.
Edele hailed the achievements of some of the inspiring athletes who participated in the 2023 games, including a 100-year-old man who competed in track events and a 93-year-old woman who played pickleball.
Athletes can compete in at least 20 sports, including biking, volleyball, basketball, tennis, shuffleboard, pickleball, corn hole, and track events. Some events require a qualifier, and others don't.
Edele participated in the 60-64 age group in the power walk events, competed in the 1500m and 5K. He came in fifth in the 1500m in 9 mins 28 seconds. In the 5K, he came in fourth in 32 mins 23 seconds. It was his first time participating in the National Senior Games, which he was inspired to do after competing in the Vermont Senior Games last in 2022.
According to Edele, some athletes have been competing in their sport for decades, while other athletes have less than five years under their belts. Either way, it's safe to say the event was something Edele will remember for a while.
Q&A with Vawn Edele
How did you train for the National Senior Games? I used to go to a gym, but after COVID, I began training at home. I walk every other day, and I do a core workout on the other days. I train all year; if the roads are clear, I go out in the winter. If not, I'd snowshoe or cross-country ski.
How many miles in an average week? I've gotten up to 15 or 18 miles a week during training. I average four miles daily; seven is the longest I've ever gone.
How fast do you power walk? I can walk six miles per hour when competing. I don't train at that speed; I would time myself and practice at Collins Perley, and there, I'd push that pace.
How did you get into power walking? About six years ago, I saw a flyer for a cancer walk in Hilldeen, VT, and I decided to try it. I started doing it for exercise purposes. I participated in the Dairy Festival Walk/Run three years ago. Walkers got a half-hour head start, and my goal was to beat the first runner. In that race, only one runner beat me.
What have you enjoyed about power walking? It was easier to find my pace than running, and I liked to get outside and exercise. It started as an exercise, but it turned competitive.
What did you learn about athletes competing National Senior Games? Some went to compete, and others went to meet people and have the experience.
What will you remember most about the National Senior Games? There was a gentleman in one of the walking events who had a double knee replacement. To see someone there participating like that was inspiring.
It was also fun to walk around the Pittsburg area and see others who were participating. It was a community of people you got to know right away through small talk. I'll remember that community and the commitment of people who participated regardless of their health or their age.
What surprised you about the games? I was surprised I came in fourth and kept the pace I did the whole time. I didn't pass the lead group of walkers, but I was in range.
I was also surprised by how far some athletes traveled. There was a group from Barbados and Mexico, and I met a man from Alaska; there were also participants from Germany and Canada, to name a few.
Is this something you'd encourage others to participate in? I'd certainly encourage people to get out and participate in the National Senior Games and in activities they love to do just for fun and exercise. You might not feel like you're good at something, but it's perfectly fine to get out and enjoy yourself. If you have the opportunity to get to the Games, it's a great place to meet other people; it's not like you're trying to win a gold for the United States. You're out there to enjoy yourself. The event isn't televised, and the supporters were mostly family.
Did you have home-town support? There were four small businesses that sponsored my trip. If I came back from a workout, my wife Karey would ask me how it was, and that support was good. Her view for me was to come in first; mine was to do as well as I could, so she pushed me in a good way to give my best. We made t-shirts for the event, and family members purchased shirts to support the event. It was fun to wear the shirt and have people comment on where we were from.
What are your future power walking goals? I keep my eye open for other 5k events close by, although they aren't easy to find. There's a walk in Elmore I may do. I'm not sure if I'll go to the next Senior Games, which are in Iowa, because it was expensive. I wondered if it would be a possibility to bring the Senior Games to Vermont, and if so, who would pursue it?
What are your favorite shoes to walk in? My brother gave me money to buy shoes for the race as a gift. I wasn't looking for a brand, but I chose Asics.
What's the difference between power walking and speed walking? In speed walking, you keep your legs straight; power walking is just walking. You have to have at least one foot on the ground, or you get carded. It's not an Olympic sport, while speed walking is.
How can people learn more about the National Senior Games? You can search YouTube where you can watch events and hear testimonials if you want to learn more about it.
