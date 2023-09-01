The Comets took on an inexperienced Randolph team on Friday, Sept. 1, and were never challenged throughout the match. The Comets won 25-11, 25-7, and 25-14. The Comets lost six very talented seniors to graduation last year, so this match gave us a peak of the possibilities that the 2023 version will bring. The Comets' Middle Hitters, Amelia Weber and Aiyana Auer, had a strong showing with their skills along the net. When you add Kristie LaBelle on the right side and Anna Smith on the left side, we have size and skill that should give opponents difficulties throughout the season. They showed glimpses of this in their rotations against Randolph.
Leah Fitzgerald is our returning setter and one of keys to success this season. She had some beautiful sets for our hitters. When you add the passing that Grace Burnor, Ava Hutchins and Ava Harrison showed this afternoon the Comets have the pieces to pursue a special season.
In the final set the six Comets who are up from the Junior Varsity, Abby Demar, Jily Bedard, Zoe Walent, Addie Parent, Annie Blow, and Karina Early, demonstrated that they too have the talent to contribute.
The Comets have two home matches next week, with one against Mt. Mansfield on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and one against Burlington on Thursday, Sept. 7. The Junior Varsity starts at 4:30 with the varsity to follow.
