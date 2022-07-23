SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union High School gym was filled with bouncing basketballs during the week of July 11, as local kids got top-notch instruction from Ernie Duncan Hoops. Duncan, a four-year starter for the University of Vermont Catamounts, finished 10th in career points (1,489), first in career three-point percentage (.419), and second in career three-pointers made (308).
During his tenure at UVM, he helped lead the Catamounts to two NCAA appearances. In his senior year, he was joined by his two younger brothers, Everett and Robin. Together they became the only brotherly trio to play in an NCAA Tournament game.
Q&A with Ernie Duncan
What are you hoping to accomplish with your youth basketball camps? Growing up in Indiana, a basketball state, there were many camps and clinics where you received high-level basketball instruction. When I graduated from UVM, I knew I wanted to help grow basketball in Vermont.
What kind of response have you had to Ernie Duncan Hoops? I started the business in the spring of 2019; with the help of my connection with UVM and my career there, I could get started right away. We run camps all summer in and out of state, and we've partnered with Coach (John) Becker to run two camps at UVM.
What are three things you hope to accomplish during a basketball camp? I want kids to have fun learning, competing, and taking instruction from our coaches. I think getting high-quality instruction from people who know the game is important. I want to ensure that as our program grows, our staff is preparing kids to play in college.
What other services does Ernie Duncan Hoops offer? We're mainly a training group, and we do a lot of private training sessions.
Many kids lost basketball seasons due to COVID closures. What are your thoughts on the game's growth as things open up? Kids can regain what they missed quickly if they take steps to get back in the gym. All the camps throughout Vermont are so essential to help instill a love for the game of basketball, competing, and learning the sport.
What brought you to Vermont to play basketball for UVM? I got a scholarship offer from UVM. I didn't think I would go, but being here has been a blessing. I was at UVM for five years and played in two NCAA tournaments. I had a good career there, and it's helped me reach this place in my journey.
What do you love about the game of basketball? The big thing for me is the relationships I've built with the game. Of course, the wins are fun; going to the tournament was a dream come true, but now that I've been out for a few years, I see the continued value of the relationships with my teammates.
What do you enjoy about working with kids? I love building relationships with the kids I coach. I'm looking forward to seeing the kids grow, and I want to impact them. This is my full-time job--hanging out with kids, teaching them the game, playing knockout with them, and seeing them smiling and happy.
What does the Ernie Duncan Hoops staff bring with them to the camps? I always want to be connected to UVM. All my staff, Bailey Patella, Katie Lavelle, Robin Duncan (who currently still plays for UVM), and Ethan O’Day all played at the Division 1 level. l played for UVM, and together we bring a lot of experience. You know you'll get high-quality instruction when you come to a camp or training session. As a kid, you look up to people who've succeeded, and I'd have liked instruction from D1 basketball players when I was young.
Do you have a coach who was your role model growing up? Bryan Speer, my high school coach at Harrison High School, influenced me. I remember thinking in high school that I wanted to be like him when I started coaching--someone you could connect with when you needed help with the game or outside of it. Coach Spear was the main reason I'm doing this, and I'm so blessed and thankful to be a role model to kids.
Do you have a memory from UVM that stands out? I played with two of my brothers, Everett and Robert, at UVM, and we got to play on the same court in the NCAA Tournament in Hartford against Florida State. I can't even put into words what that was like. I still get goosebumps when I think about being able to run out with my two brothers on that court. It's crazy--we went from playing outside to playing together on the biggest stage.
