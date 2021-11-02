UPDATE 11:26 a.m: The Vermont Principals' Association (VPA), in consultation with Winooski School District, the host school, has decided to admit members of the press to the Division III boys soccer semifinal match at 3:30 p.m. today at Burlington High School.
Any member of the press with VPA-issued credentials can to attend the game. Spectators from either team are still banned from the match.
BURLINGTON — Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, said Winooski has the ability to ban fans from its game against Enosburg today because it is the host school.
“A lot of people don’t realize this, but every [host] school has the authority to restrict attendance,” he said. “Typically, schools don’t do that because they take a lot of heat from their own parents.”
At 3:30 p.m., the Division III state boys soccer semifinal between Enosburg and Winooski high schools will proceed without spectators or media present.
The decision, made by Winooski, with support from the VPA, the official governing body of Vermont high school athletics, states only team members, coaches, officials and school administrators will be admitted to the game.
The ban was set to ensure the “physical and emotional safety of all student-athletes involved” and stems from a yet-unresolved investigation into allegations that racial taunts led a Winooski player to head-butt an Enosburg player during a regular-season game in September.
Though Enosburg officials were included in a conversation about the game with Winooski and the VPA on Friday, from a legal standpoint, Nichols said, the choice is in Winooski’s hands.
“Final decisions are made by the place hosting the event, or the place that has the authority,” he said.
Though the semifinal match-up between Enosburg and Winooski will be played at Burlington High School, Winooski is still the host team.
Similarly, when the high school state soccer championship game is played at the University of Vermont, the VPA is the host.
“We’re the ones that are the host. We sign an agreement with UVM,” Nichols said. “We can restrict people from the [championship].”
The VPA agrees with Winooski’s decision to restrict spectators. Given the tension between the two fanbases, Nichols said, it is the right thing to do.
“We fully support no spectators. There's no question,” he said. “In terms of the media, we could go either way. Whatever the schools think is best for their kids, we will support them.”
Winooski is livestreaming the game today on the CCTV YouTube channel for fans to watch at home.
Editor's Note: This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.
