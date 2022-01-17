Kaylee Beyor got her start on basketball courts in Franklin County, played high school basketball for Champlain Valley Union, and now plays for the University of New England women's basketball team, where she's had a great start to the 2021-22 season.
Q&A with Kaylee Beyor
What did you take away from last year's COVID season? Last year when I found out we were going back to college, I wondered what it would mean for basketball. We practiced every day, and in the beginning, we just shot. I can see now that we got so much better at ball handling and shooting foul shots, but it was hard; we were going and working hard every day, but we had no games to showcase what we'd learned. My coach, Anthony Ewing, would say, 'We're handed the cards we're dealt; make the most of it, work hard, and you'll get good outcomes.'
How have things been this year? We had some games postponed this year, and it's frustrating because we were so excited for this season. Our coach encouraged us to use the time to get better. It will make us so much better when we face our competition. So we'll take the time to work on what we need to get better at.
What are your team goals for this season? I'd love to see us win a conference championship. COVID has motivated me to want to win, not just for myself but also for my teammates. Everything falls into place when you trust your teammates and play with them instead of for yourself. The personal accolades are nice, but it's the team that matters.
How have you overcome obstacles you've faced as an athlete? I needed knee surgery going into ninth grade, and I had to wear a knee brace after my surgery. I was worried I'd never get to play because there'd always be someone who didn't have that injury. When I was recruited, I asked my coach (at UNE) if my knee brace would be a problem. He told me he'd watched me play, and it wasn't a problem. That was comforting to hear. I was determined to work really hard to get there, and I manage things now. You never know what you're capable of until you go through something and learn you can do it.
Who is an inspiration to you in your athletic career? A lot of the reason I play is for my brother. He lived and breathed baseball, got injured, tried to play through it, and had to give up his sport. Watching him give up something he loved was hard for me, so that inspired me to keep playing.
What have sports given you? I've learned many life lessons and made many friends through sports; it was such a fun childhood--going to tournaments on the weekend and meeting people you might not have met.
What life lessons from sports stand out? Every day's an interview, and you might as well put on your best interview outfit and show them who you are. You learn how to manage time, work with people, handle circumstances that are hard for you, communicate, and trust the people you're working with; all that correlates to a real-life job!
Do you have any games that stand out? Our first game of the season against the University of Southern Maine stands out. I wasn't playing due to an injury; we went into the game knowing they were a good team but not high ranking. We lost the game, and I remember it was dead silent in the locker room. Coach came in and told us we could take the game and feel sorry for ourselves, or we could take it and get better--keep playing and show people what we're really made of. We played nationally-ranked teams like Tufts and Bowden in the following five games. We went out against Bowden and led by 12. We lost, but we showed what we were capable of. We played Nichols College before break, and we won, but it wasn't pretty. Coach made a chart of things we need to improve on, and it's really helped us get better.
Do you have anything you'd like to say to the people of Franklin County? I'm still playing, and I still love it! It's always nice to update the hometown! I might live in Hinesburg, but I'll always 'live' in Franklin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.