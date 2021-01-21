HIGHGATE — Wynn Paradee has been part of the hockey community in Highgate since his playing days in high school. Since its inception, he’s been part of the MVU girls’ varsity program, and he continues to be an advocate for girls’ hockey.
Paradee had the pleasure of ending his coaching career with the MVU girls varsity team with a state title in 2019; he was also present for the program’s first state championship.
In Wynn’s Words: The MVU girls bring home the title: “This one comes from the archives going back to the 2008 MVU girls hockey team, which concluded with the team’s first state championship.
2007--the team set the foundation for success. ”The 2007 team had made it’s first trip to the finals, losing to Burr & Burton 2-0. Five key players, Courtney Beaulieu, Clare Fleming, Becca Ashton, Kelsey Dumont, and Stephanie Case, were seniors. The final record was 19-4, easily the best in team history.
Building on the best. ”On to the 2008 season, the Matt Laroche coached team was still deep with the top line of Riley Fontaine, Erin McDonald, and Norma Fleming, all sophomores. Rachel Remillard anchored a solid defense along with Emily Gregorio, Liette Viens, and freshman GG Lykens. Senior goalie Nyoka Bertrand and freshman Grace Metayer handled duties between the pipes.”
MVU was poised for success in the DII Tournament. ”We had the first seed in the Division II tournament with a 17-3 record. After defeating Colchester 2-0, we went into the semis against MMU. The semis and finals were all played at Norwich at the time.
“In the regular season, we defeated MMU 2-1 in what was probably our best-played game, so we knew we had our work cut out for us.”
MVU takes on MMU in the semifinal. ”In this one, it was the second line of Adrienne Fleming, Ledoux, and Abby Coon who were the heroes. Ledoux got MVU on the board in the first period on assists from Gregorio and A. Fleming.
“Bob Smith’s MMU squad tied it up in the second and took the lead 2-1 early in the third. A. Fleming intercepted a clearing pass with about eight minutes left and scored to tie the game at two.”
Ledoux puts T-Birds on top. ”Fleming and Ledoux were both extremely quick and were top penalty killers. That quickness paid off with time running down with the team on the powerplay.
“The puck was shot into the MMU zone with a defenseman and Ledoux in hot pursuit. The freshman stripped the puck and swung to the front of the net, where she snapped it past a surprised goalie for the eventual winner.”
On to Norwich! ”MVU went on to the finals and this time defeated Burr & Burton 5-2 for their first state title.”
Success continues in 2009, even without a title. ”The following year, the Thunderbirds compiled a 19-1 record, including their first-ever win over BFA. This time B&B got revenge in the finals with a 3-2 win, a team that the Thunderbirds had beaten 10-0 three weeks prior. That’s a story for another time.”
