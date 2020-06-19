Deidre Raleigh
2013 DI State Softball Title MVU 0 vs. Brattleboro 1
SWANTON — Deirdre Raleigh has watched her children, Dakota and Jack, compete in many sports, for many years. When asked to recount her Unforgettable Game, she recalled the 2013 DI softball state championship game, in which Dakota pitched.
The MVU Thunderbirds took on Brattleboro in a game that would extend into extra innings and end in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss for the Thunderbirds.
“It was the best- pitched high school softball game I have ever watched. The game went nine innings, a true pitcher’s duel,” said Raleigh.
“Dakota was pitching for MVU, and the grit and composure she displayed was something I’ll never forget. She was tiny but fierce! I was nervous for her, but she didn’t seem nervous at all.”
The playoff run hadn’t been easy on the T-Birds that spring, and rain had caused cancelations and reschedules.
MVU had been on the road for their quarter-final win against Mount Anthony, to Essex in the semis, and then the final in Poultney against Brattleboro.
“We played a lot of games in a short period of time, due to the rain-out,” said Raliegh.
“That MVU team was loaded with seniors--many of whom had been playing together since Little League. Sommer Libbey, Katie Campbell, Laura Flint, Liz Hakey, Molly Metayer, Emily Gold, and Dakota were all graduating that year.
“It was a dedicated, talented group with strong underclassmen as well: Kelli Patterson, Hannah Boudreau, Megan Rowell, Hannah Choiniere
Arika Bushey and Kirsten Ward.”
On the day of the game, the MVU faithful traveled to Poultney, hoping for a title.
The Thunderbirds softball team hadn’t been to a DI final since 1994.
“We were on the edge of our seats for two extra innings,” said Raleigh. “It could have easily gone either way”.
“It was a fantastically pitched game. Kayla Wood was the ace for Brattleboro, and she was later named the Vermont Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.
The game ended on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth.
“Even though we always had plenty of sports excitement in our house--Dakota won back-to-back field hockey titles in 2011 and 2012 and Jack played three sports at MVU and Vermont Academy- the game against Brattleboro stands out to me,” said Raleigh.
“That group of girls left everything on the field; it was the culmination of many years of hard work. The girls displayed grace & grit. Not only were they all good athletes, but great girls as well. That memory will never fade.
“Dakota talks about being the pitcher who didn’t win that softball title game but to me, it was the culmination of a great four years of varsity ball. It was the proudest moment!”
Dakota Raleigh
WINOOSKI — Dakota Raleigh had no idea she had chosen the same Unforgettable Game as her mother, Deidre, but it’s obvious that the game left an impact on both mother and daughter.
Raleigh recalled the game and the young women she shared the field with that year.
“We had a big group of seniors, and we rose to a place of leadership that year; we were really in it together.”
Raleigh pitched the DI final game in Poultney in June of 2013.
“There are moments I very much remember about that game, but it’s less about what happened and more about the feeling in the moment.
“It was one of those things where I was pitching, and I felt so responsible for the outcome of the game,” said Raleigh.
“At the very end, I threw almost nine perfect innings; one pitch got away from me, and one person stole home.
“I had done so much and held my own for my team and me, and it felt like it came down to that one play.”
Looking back, Raleigh can see things through the lens of her present life.
“It really wasn’t all on me, but at the moment, it felt like it was. There was so much expectation, and it was the end of my competitive softball career,” said Raleigh.
“That game was a reminder that being resilient has a lot more to it than going out and being successful.”
Raleigh graduated and went on to UVM where she played club softball. She now participates in roller derby.
“There’s a lot of vulnerability in continuing to try something difficult and not giving up on it. It’s humbling; I’d forgotten some of that about sports,” said Raleigh, smiling.
“As you get older, you see how sports were so formative and so much of your world, but you also find that there are so many other aspects of yourself you can develop.”
Jack Raleigh
2013 Quarterfinal
MVU 1 vs. Burr and Burton 0
Cary, NC/Swanton, VT — Jack Raleigh, the youngest of Deidre and Jeff’s two children, has played in hundreds of games. When asked to recount his Unforgettable Game, he chose the 2013 DII quarterfinal.
“We played hard-fought baseball--stealing bases and picking guys off. That was one of the last times I played a game of baseball the proper way,” said Raleigh.
Raleigh, a freshman, had made the varsity team that year. The performance he saw his good friend Matt St. Amour deliver in that game was one he will never forget.
“Matt was pitching, Craig Laroche was behind the plate, David Laroche was at first, Kevin Lablanc at second, Turner Ede at Short, and I was at third in the hot corner.
“Burr & Burton had put a lot of runs against good pitchers, but Matt shut them down. In the seventh, they had a man on third, and they went for a suicide squeeze.
“We knew it was coming; I was six feet in on the grass, and so was David.
“They laid down the bunt, I sprinted in, but Matt beat me to the ball. With a diving glove flip, he tossed the ball to Craig Laroche and got the runner out.”
The play earned the MVU Thunderbirds the victory, and fans and the team celebrated enthusiastically.
“I remember the pure joy and excitement of the athleticism that Matt had on that play. You can’t make that stuff up.
“Matt pitched the whole game; he was tired, it was hot--to make that dive and get that out was amazing!”
After upsetting Burr and Burton, the was No. 1 seed, MVU (No. 13) traveled to Fair Haven and won the semifinal, and then fell to Vergennes in the final.
“Our baseball team was so close that year, and we had so much fun chanting and cheering. When someone got walked, we’d all be screaming ‘free bases!” said Raleigh, laughing.
“It worked out that Matt St. Amour, one of the greatest athletes to come out of MVU, and Franklin County, in a long time, was the one to end that game. He really showed what kind of athlete he was.”
Jeff Raleigh
2013 Babe Ruth All-Stars, 14-year-olds - Franklin County overtakes South Burlington
SWANTON — “In reality, I’ve coached, played, and seen so many games, I can’t really pick one,” said Jeff Raleigh.
“The joy of coaching and watching kids succeed is a beautiful thing!
“If I had to pick a game, I’d pick the Babe Ruth State Championship when Jack was 14 years old.”
The 2013 Babe Ruth season included new regulations banning the use of BESR bats; the new BBCOR bats, designed to have a lower ball-exit-velocity, were introduced.
“Every time our kids got a hit, the Burlington coaches required us to get a bat check to make sure we were using a certified bat,” explained Raleigh.
The teams exchanged the lead, fighting to win the coveted state champion title.
“Our team was making some errors, but we kept getting out of trouble,” said Raleigh.
As the game progressed, things kept getting more intense.
“Jack was pitching, and the South Burlington coaches kept calling time to interrupt the flow of the game. We didn’t have pitch counts at the time, and a kid could pitch a complete game.”
The teams battled to the finish, the Franklin County boys coming out on top.
“After the game, the South Burlington coaches came up to me and told me they couldn’t believe my pitcher had thrown 160 pitches,” said Raleigh.
“It was a real effort on Jack’s part, and it was one of those games where you had to work hard to get over the top.
“When I think about what makes a game unforgettable, it’s often the stuff that gets stacked against you as a coach, a team, and a player. That whole tournament just felt like everything was sliding against us.
“I took a lot of joy in that win and in the other team losing,” said Raliegh, chuckling.
Jack Raleigh was recently home visiting family and friends; the 2014 game came up.
“A few of the boys who were on that team were over the other day, and they were all talking about that game and laughing,” said Raleigh.
“I tell these kids, all the games they’ve played, are things you never forget--you take it with you forever.”