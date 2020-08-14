Unforgettable Games: Richard Bascom

ST. ALBANS/BURLINGTON — Richard Bascom wasn’t able to attend the 2019 Track and Field State Tournament, but his son, Mathew Dutkiewicz played an integral role in securing a state title in the 4x400 relay at Burlington High School.
Former Messenger Sports editor, Josh Kauffman, covered the event, recounting the details in an article published June, 3, 2019.
The last lap of the boys 4x400 relay brought the 2019 Division I track and field state meet to a close; many thought Essex was sure to win the race, but it was BFA St. Albans who ran away with the victory.
The entire Essex Hornets High School team, minus the four runners competing in the 4x400, lined the last corner of the track to cheer for one more first-place finish.
Even the most confident teams have their struggles, and a misstep by Essex in the second lap dropped the Hornets behind St. Johnsbury, the runner-up.
BFA-St Albans capitalized on the moment. Trey Poquette, who was headed to UVM on a scholarship in the fall, had swept the Essex Invitational in the 100 and 200 two weeks earlier; he repeated at states just 40 minutes before the 4x400.
A relay team requires four strong runners; the team behind Poquette helped propel the Bobwhites to victory.
Mathew Dutkiewicz, Samuel Handy, and Adam Forbes, four seniors, were ready to run. Handy and Dutkiewicz had both opted to forego the 400 at the state meet to ensure they’d be rested for the relay.
Forbes had run just three individual races all spring after injuries and rain plagued his senior season.
Dutkiewicz’ opened the relay for BFA racing a blazing 52.3, and put BFA within two seconds of the leaders. Handy ran a 54.2 in the second leg.
BFA Coach Mike Mashtare moved Poquette up from the anchor slot, hoping to combine Poquette’s record speed with Forbe’s toughness.
According to the 2019 article published in the Messenger, Mashtare said simply:
“Their plan was to stay close early, get the lead, and hold on, knowing Adam would drop on the track dead-tired before he would let anyone beat him.”
In the third leg of the race, Poquette handed the baton to Forbes with a 1.5-second lead over St. J and 2 second lead over Essex. Forbes crossed the line 12-hundredths of a second ahead of the Essex anchor.
The four BFA seniors’ 3:29.57 surpassed the previous program-best, set in 2007 (3:34.33) by Dante Gamache, Nic Brown, Ben Pearce, and Andrew Jehle in the Division I championships on the same track.
According to Mashtare, that record-breaking win would never have happened if Handy and Dutkiewicz hadn’t set their personal goals aside.
“Sam and Matt opted out of the 400 to have fresh legs.”
Mashtare also praised the young men for their incredible splits: Dutkiewicz 52.3, Handy 54.2, Poquette 50.6, and Forbes 52.5.
Bascom recalled a conversation he had with Poquette before the title race.
“I remember Trey telling me that he wanted to get that win in the 4x4 with Matt,” said Bascom.
“Matt decided to run track, and it paid off. In 2018, he won races while Trey was injured. Trey always pushed Matt, and that’s a good thing.
Bascom also recalled his pleasure in knowing that his son and Handy had chosen to forgo their races at the state tournament to give the relay team the best chance of winning.
“That was an amazing thing for those young men to do,” said Bascom. “Matt texted me and told me something was going to happen that day, and he was so excited when they won.”
Although he couldn’t make the race, he was grateful for every detail that came his way.
“I wish I could have made it. I value the photos and the text I received from Matt that day.”