MVU 3 vs. Harwood 2
SWANTON — The year was 1979, and the Missisquoi Valley Union High School Thunderbirds baseball team was playing in Division II.
Head coach, Jack Eldridge, had taken the reigns of the program in ‘75. Through the ‘77 (12-4) and ‘78 (13-3) seasons, the team was in DI, and did well, winning the Green Mountain League.
“We were primarily playing DII schools, and we even played Richford and Northfield, DIII schools,” said Eldridge.
“We had a good record, but our index wasn’t that great, and we ended up low in the seeding.”
Despite the low seeding, the MVU teams did well in playoffs. In ‘76, they upset Rutland, the No. 2 seed, by a score of 4-3. The next year they upset Burlington.
Eldridge recalled the sweetness of the victory against Burlington. The Burlington team’s coach told MVU they’d arrived late and wouldn’t be able to take batting practice before the game.
“We beat them, and it did my heart justice,” said Eldridge.
After the ‘78 season, a number of DI schools moved to DII, including MVU, Mt. Mansfield, Colchester, and North Country.
The ‘79 season was the year two sophomore pitchers, John Raleigh and Jamie Boudreau, made their debut on the mound for MVU.
“They were vital factors in winning the state title in ‘79; they were great pitchers and hitters. Jamie was a beast when he had a bat in his hand,” recalled Eldridge.
“We didn’t have quite the hitting team we’d had in previous years or that we’d have in ‘80 and ‘81, but the kids did all the little things--good defense, good baserunning; we went undefeated. 17-0.”
Less than three runs won nine of the 17 games, and several were one-run ball games.
“That team had a group that had a lot of savvy. They were smart ballplayers,” said Eldridge.
“Frankie Martell coached Babe Ruth baseball, and lots of these kids played for him.”
In the spring of ‘79, Eldridge and the MVU boys (16-0) faced Harwood (15-1) at Centennial Field. Harwood, the defending DII champions, was making their third trip to the title game.
Raleigh had led MVU to a 3-0, home victory over Mount Mansfield Union in the first game of the playoffs.
Boudreau took the mound against Fair Haven in the semifinal game, holding the Slaters to one run in an 8-1 win.
At Centennial, Raleigh was given the start, a tall order for a sophomore in his first varsity season.
“In the top of the first, Harwood jumped on John, and scored two runs,” recalled Eldridge.
“The leadoff batter hit the second pitch of the game into right-center for a triple, John fanned the next guy, and Steve Yandow of Harwood, who batted over .500, hit a single to bring in the run.”
After getting two outs, Raleigh walked the Harwood pitcher. Harwood tried a Kansas City play, but it was a balk that eventually allowed Yandow to score.
MVU got out of the inning coming back in the bottom of the first. Richard ‘Bert’ Berthiaume led off for the Thunderbirds.
“Bert was one of the smartest players I ever coached. He worked a walk and stole second. After one out, Randy Corbiere got a double that drove in Bert.”
The Thunderbirds were back within a run.
“Jeff Mott got a single, advancing Randy Corbiere to third. Jeff tried to steal second and was thrown out; Corbiere was still on third base with two outs,” explained Eldridge.
“Jamie Boudreau walked, and then we pulled the Kansas City play with two outs. The second baseman tried to throw Corbiere out at home, but threw it over the catcher’s head; we tied the game.”
Both teams remained scoreless in the second and third innings.
In the fourth, with the score tied 2-2, Gary Lavoie hit a triple over the Harwood centerfielder’s head, and Raleigh hit a sacrifice fly to put MVU ahead 3-2.
In the seventh inning, MVU held a slender 3-2 lead.
“Lavoie made a tremendous, diving catch on a line drive in the top of the seventh,” said Eldridge.
“Harwood had a man on second and third with two outs in the top of the seventh. Their last batter, the number two in the lineup, the Yandow kid, was on deck. He hit a high pop fly to second base. Lavoie caught the ball, and we won 3-2!”
It’s been forty years since that Unforgettable Game, but Eldridge remembers it like it was yesterday. He recalled Gerald Gates going onto the field to get the trophy, and he recalled Raleigh’s journey to victory.
“John had some control issues during the season; he was so young,” said Eldridge.
Before the playoffs, Eldridge invited his friend from St. Albans, Mike Breen, who’d pitched at the pro level for Baltimore, to come work with the MVU team.
“Mike came to practice and pitched to our kids and worked with John and Jamie. Whatever he said to John really helped him,” said Eldridge.
“After that first inning in the title game, John shut Harwood out the rest of the way and only walked two batters. He gave up six hits, and we had eight.”
Eldridge recalled a mound visit in the championship game. Harwood had a man on second and third with two outs.
“When I walked off the mound, John said, ‘don’t worry about it, Coach, I got it.’ He had a lot of confidence; the good ones have that.”
Raleigh ‘got’ the next batter on the second pitch with a pop up to second.
“John was the goalie for the ‘78 team who was upset in playoffs; he was really hungry after being beaten in the fall by CVU,” said Eldridge.
“He pitched the finals in ‘80, and we got beat by MMU; he started in ‘81 and won that title. Both of those occasions, he was looking to redeem himself for the losses he’d taken earlier.
“These were special times for all of us; the greatest satisfaction I had from 40 years in education and coaching, was having these young people grow up as adults who were my friends.”