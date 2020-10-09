2003 DI Softball Playoffs
BFA 1 vs. MVU 0 Semifinal
BFA 3 vs. 2 Spaulding Final
ATLANTA, GA/ST. ALBANS — The year was 2003, and Maureen McGinn was a senior at BFA St. Albans.
A Comet varsity softball player since her freshman year, McGinn had gone to the DI title game three times, winning in her sophomore and junior years.
In her junior year, 2002, McGinn pitched alongside standout pitcher, Jenna Walsh.
“Jenna and I had been together since we were in Little League, and it was really special to win titles with her,” said McGinn.
McGinn finished out her junior year with the Comets on a 25-0 winning streak.
The Comets graduated six seniors in 2002, leaving McGinn and Ellen Sargent as the only players in the same positions in 2003.
“It was going to be a rebuilding year according to some, but I never thought that,” said McGinn.
“I was confident with the team, and I was ready for the challenge.”
In the Comets’ first game against Mt. Mansfield, they took a loss.
The next day they played MVU and won 2-0. McGinn pitched a no-hitter, and the Comets went undefeated the rest of the season, closing out the season 18-1.
During the spring of 2003, MVU and BFA St. Albans faced each other three times, twice in the regular season and once in playoffs.
“We always had a great rivalry with MVU, and throughout my career, they had a dominant pitcher, Megan Roberge,” said McGinn.
“We had lots of close games with her, but she never beat us.”
Of the two games that stand out to McGinn over her high school career, the 2003 semifinal with MVU is her favorite.
“MVU had a great season; they were a talented and experienced team. I think they felt like it was their time to go to the championship,” said McGinn.
“But we were meant to win that year, I think. so much happened that shouldn’t have happened.”
Looking back, McGinn noted three things that stood out to her in the semifinal game against MVU.
“Their first batter, Megan, pounded a line drive at me. It hit me, and my cousin Ellen picked it up and got her out at first,” explained McGinn.
“It was a 1-0 game, and they had chances to score with runners at third or coming home.
“I threw a wild pitch, and the runner on third tried to go home. The ball got the luckiest bounce off the backstop and came back to the catcher to get the runner out at home.”
The final play that stood out involved a runner rounding third, and a ball hit to the outfield.
“The runner was going to score easily, but she fell rounding third and had to go back,” said McGinn.
Any game between the Comets and the MVU Thunderbirds draws a crowd, but McGinn recalled the fans standing six people deep along the fence.
“It was an intense environment, and I was pitching against a pitcher who was a friendly rival for four years. When you’re in high school, that was a big and important moment.”
McGinn worked with pitching coach Everett Johnson while growing up; when she eventually went on to pitch with Ralph Halbah, head of the Vermont Rockets Fastpitch Softball program, she pitched alongside Roberge.
The two played on the same summer softball team and even pitched against each other in college-Roberge for St. Mike’s and McGinn for Bentley.
Days later, the Comets faced Spaulding in the DI title game in Poultney.
“I had never pitched a final; this was my year to pitch and win the championship as the pitcher,” said McGinn.
“We were coming off of this super intense game that felt like a championship game,” said McGinn.
“I liked being in control of the batters, but I struggled with control, and Spaulding was hitting. I walked some people, but we kept it close.”
The game went into extra innings after a Comet rally.
“There were two outs in the bottom of the seventh. I hit a foul over first base that should have been caught. Miraculously, the fielder dropped it,” said McGinn.
“I got a second chance at the plate and got a hit to the outfield. We scored two runs to come back in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, we got the winning run.”
Looking back, McGinn recalled the full-team effort required to earn that title.
“There were so many people who came through in that game--who were unlikely heroes,” said McGinn.
“The entire roster, right down to pinch runners like Ashley Whitehouse, who scored the tying run in the seventh.
“A freshman Megan Abentroth, who was pulled up from JV to replace an injured senior, came through with a key hit--her first varsity hit!
“It was the culmination of a season where we may not have been the most talented team, but everyone stepped up.”
Playing for the Comets was an experience McGinn has continued to cherish.
“Bert’s cheer for the team was Believe, and we embodied that all four years. When we were in tough situations, he brought us together and got us to dig deep.
“We really believed we could come back or hold on or do the unexpected, and that happened in both of these games,” said McGinn.
“That’s a credit to him. He was a very strategic coach, and he was an expert at winning close games and playing small ball.
“He fostered a winning environment, and he knew how to build the team mentality. All of our teams were very close-knit and would spend time practicing outside of practice because we wanted it that bad.
“He could get us focused on the same goal, and he knew what it took to get everyone there.”
Years later, McGinn is pleased to see success for the Comets.
“BFA softball is an institution. Young girls want to play there because they know they are always competitive. It’s always been, and still is, a team people want to be on.”
After the 2003 DI championship, Kevin McGinn, Maureen’s father, was pretty sure there were forces at work on the title day.
“My dad said that Mr. Johnson always wanted to see me win a championship, and he passed away shortly after we won.”
