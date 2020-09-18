ST. ALBANS — Collin Manahan (BFA St. Albans Class of 2018) was a member of the 2017 DI state champion Bobwhites. When asked to recount an Unforgettable Game, it was the semifinal against Champlain Valley Union that he chose.
The semifinal, played on a day off from school on Monday, March 7, was played in the afternoon.
“We knew the game would be a hardnosed game with all hands on deck. We were trying to go tunnel vision--one shift, one period at a time. We knew if we won, we’d be in the final on Wednesday,” said Manahan.
“I vividly remember the speed of the game; that one hit another level. Both teams wanted to win, and it was extremely tight.”
In the final minute of the game, CVU pulled their goalie; the Bobwhites held a slender one-goal lead.
“It was 6 on 5 CVU; there was a puck scrum in the corner, and CVU had control. They went for the far post to backdoor it,” said Manahan.
“The guy was all alone with three-quarters of the net right there to send it into overtime, but Dan Ellis slid across, reaching as far as he could. He got just enough of his blocker on it to stop it.
“That was the one play that totally saved that season, and it speaks volumes to how tight that game was. There was no room for error.
“Ellis just stood on his head. He was extremely deserving of the Mr. Hockey Award.”
Shortly after the tremendous save, Issac Cioffi added another goal for the Bobwhites.
“Isaac had an empty netter at the end; he may have gotten it at zero on the clock, it was three years ago, so I don’t remember exactly,” said Manahan.
While the CVU game stands out for its intensity, that intensity was a hallmark of Manahan’s Bobwhite hockey experience.
“We tried to play every game with that same mentality we had against CVU,” said Manahan.
“That game was all about ‘what are you made of, how bad do you want it, how committed are you?’ We had to play like BFA does to win that game.”
Looking back on the game, Manahan recalled the time in the locker room between periods.
“Everything we talked about had to do with the game, and everyone was in the zone,” said Manahan.
Manahan also spoke of his linemates, Zak Savage and Isaac Cioffi.
“Zak hurt his shoulder that game, and we were in that ‘next man up mentality.’ He made it back to the final, and that shows the commitment on that team.”
On the ice, Manahan was focused on the goal.
“You have the crowd, your opponents; there’s so much going on. In my head, I was just thinking about what I could do for the team--whatever the team needed,” said Manahan.
“Communication is huge, and you can’t play hockey without it. Our line and all the lines on that team had that down pretty good. There’s an extra four sets of eyes and ears, and you need them in a game like that.”
Bobwhite head coach Toby Ducalon kept the team cool.
“Toby was giving broad advice at that point. You should know what you need to do. His tone during a tight game like that, it’s the same as a regular-season game,” said Manahan.
“It’s the same delivery every time. He’s a steady presence when things are going wild.”
Manahan recalled Ducolon’s coaching method and how it helped shape the team over the course of the season.
“In the beginning of the year, you get taught how to play. It’s lots of skating and conditioning,” said Manahan.
“As the season goes on, he advances you, and you keep locking doors and get better than you were the day before. In a game like the one against CVU, you’re drawing on all past games for this one.”
Manahan had close relationships with the seniors, including his linemates, Savage and Cioffi.
“For those guys to go out with that championship was so fulfilling, and I was so happy for them!” said Manahan.
It’s been a few years since Manahan donned a Bobwhite jersey, but he hasn’t forgotten the games or the lessons he learned on the ice.
“I try to live my life by those standards--to look forward, grow, change and adapt. Anytime someone asks me about BFA hockey, it’s nothing but good memories, and I’m always happy to talk about it,” said Manahan.
“The guys on that team were huge on the team aspect, and the season was a team effort. I was a small part and hoped to chip in what I could.
“I carried that tone with me--I learned from the other guys, and sought to grow and become a better person. Win or lose; we went through it together.
“We were a bunch of kids in St. Albans, having fun, and hockey was a great vehicle to have fun together. You pick up a few lessons along the way, and they come in handy years later.”