ST. ALBANS — Darren and Dylan Callan have shared many games together. For Darren, the quarterfinal game he played his senior year was one he will never forget.
“We played CVU and beat them in a tight game in the regular season; they were good that year,” Darren recalled.
“Doug Saffo was our starting running back, and he’d suffered a shoulder stinger and wasn’t at his best, so that leveled the playing field a little bit in the quarterfinal.”
The teams battled through three quarters, and at the end of the game, BFA took the lead with four minutes remaining.
“Doug scored a touchdown to make it 17-14, and we got the ball back with two minutes left. We had two minutes remaining, and we needed to run out the clock,” said Callan.
“We had a fumble, and that gave them a chance with two minutes left. They had to go 60-yards, and they made it to the 30-yard line.”
CVU threw a long pass toward the endzone as time was expiring, but Callan was ready.
“I intercepted the ball, and essentially ended the game and earned a semifinal,” said Callan.
“We had practiced this defense a lot, and as a safety Doug Saffo and I each had half a field. We had to keep everything in front of us.
“We’d played it many times, and it worked out perfectly. I was able to jump out ahead of the receiver and intercept the pass.
“Any change of possession is a swing in the momentum, and it gives you a better chance to win. I intercepted the ball, ran a few yards, and my brother was yelling at me to get down on the ground. He almost pushed me down to make sure I didn’t fumble.”
As the game came to a close, the BFA team went wild.
“The whole defense was with me, and we ran off the field, the entire team was celebrating with me, and it’s one I’ll always remember.”
Remembering Coach Geoff Murray’s reaction was also special.
“Coach Murray was excited, but he was calm, cool, and collected. We went through the handshake line with class. He’s one of the calmest and most collected coaches I’ve had,” said Callan.
“The rest of the staff was celebrating, and I’m sure he was, too, but his way was always more understated, and it worked for him.”
The BFA Bobwhites went on to win the semifinal game that year, but they fell to Hartford in the final.
Dylan Callan: Unforgettable Games
2012 DI Baseball Semifinal
BFA 3 vs. Rice 2
ST. ALBANS — Dylan and Darren Callan were both on the field for the DI baseball semifinal in their junior year.
BFA, the home team and the fourth seed, hosted Rice at the Collins Perley Complex in a game that took two days to complete.
After rain and thunder forced the game to be called, the team took the field again two days later, on a Wednesday.
According to records held by the Vermont Principal’s Association, a win would give them the program’s third trip to a final; the Bobwhites had lost to Essex in 2010 and MVU in 1987.
Rain had caused an hour-long delay on Tuesday after a pre-game storm. Parents, players, and fans huddled under umbrellas waiting to see if the sky would clear.
When it did, both teams managed to tally a run a-piece before rain ended the game.
It was Callan’s teammate, Matt Palmer, who crossed the plate for BFA. Palmer reached base on a dropped fly ball. He was able to advance to third and eventually score on a fly ball hit by Skyler Bushey.
Rice answered, tying the score.
BFA’s Brandon Streeter and Rice’s Tim Rensch were on the mound on Tuesday, but neither of them could throw the following day after the game was called.
Ryan Connor, a sophomore, took the mound for the Bobwhites on Wednesday.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Bobwhites took the lead. Callan got on base and scored on a hit by Skyler Bushey.
Connor and Rice’s Will Conroy battled through the remainder of the game. Callan recalled the seventh inning.
“We were up by one in regulation top of seventh; we had two outs, and Rice had a guy on third. A pitch went wide and hit home plate, and the runner scored.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Callan was hit by a pitch, giving BFA a much-needed base runner.
Callan’s confident base running allowed him to advance to second on a failed bunt attempt and a wild throw.
Two pitches later, Bushey struck again, hitting a single to left field. Callan wasted no time, touching third and heading for home, where he crossed the plate and securing the Bobwhite’s a trip to Centennial Field.
“I remember Taylor Raftery was on deck. I slid, even though I didn’t have to, and half the people piled on me and half on Skyler,” said Callan.
“It was unforgettable because of the way it happened.”