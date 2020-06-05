ST. ALBANS — The Bobwhite varsity baseball team had a wild ride through playoffs in 2010, and then-head coach Geoff Murray recalled that year’s Division I semifinal game against Brattleboro as his Unforgettable Game.
“We had four seniors on the team that year--Matt Wainscott, Grady Monroe, Dylan Newton, and Seth Gates,” said Murray.
“Sean Connor, Nick Swim, Caleb Menard, Matt Palmer, Kyle Thweatt, Skyler Bushey, Taylor Raftery, Cullen Howrigan, and Andrew Delaricheliere were also on that team. It was quite an athletic group.
“We were the No. 9 seed in the Division I tournament, and we had beaten No. 8 Colchester in a one-run game with a wild finish in the first round of playoffs.”
After upsetting Colchester, the Bobwhites went back on the road to take on the No. 1 seed, Mount Anthony.
“We were road warriors in that playoff run, and we had nothing to lose. We went to Mt. Anthony and hit the ball all over the park, played well, and beat them by a couple of runs in the quarter-final,” explained Murray.
“That was impressive enough--go on the road and win on the road twice, once against the one seed.”
The semifinal found Murray and the Bobwhites back on the bus, this time to the No. 4 seed, Brattleboro.
“We won the game in nine innings. We got hot at the right time, and we had nothing to lose and no pressure. We were a young team, pretty loose in the playoff games.”
Murray recalled the Brattleboro ball field as an old-time field with a grandstand.
“The grandstand is set far back from home plate, similar to Centennial, and has a concrete wall.
“Midway through the game, in a close game, a Brattleboro batter hit a foul ball that was playable for our catcher Mike Shriner, a sophomore starter,” said Murray.
“Shriner sprinted to the wall, tripped and fell face-first into the wall, and ended up going to the hospital. We had to bring in another sophomore catcher, Skyler Bushey, who was in the outfield.”
Shriner’s injury required some shuffling of the lineup, but the Bobwhites faired well despite the trouble.
“We ended up taking the lead going into the late innings, and Matt Wainscott came in to shut things down,” said Murray.
“We had two outs, Brattleboro had a man on second, and we were up by a run in the bottom of the seventh.
“Brattleboro hit a sky-high fly ball to left-center. We missed it, and they tied the game.”
The game went into extra innings, the teams battling for the opportunity to play for the title.
“Right off the bat, we scored a run, but Brattleboro came back and scored in the bottom of the eighth.”
Between the extra innings and the pause for the injury, the game was going late. Murray recalled watching the evening grow darker as the time neared 7:30.
“We had guys out of position because we’d emptied the bench with pinch hitters,” said Murray.
“In the top of the ninth, we got a little rally going led by Rueben Gilbert. A couple of guys got on base, and Gilbert hit a double that scored a couple. The bases were loaded.”
Murray recalled that a collision at the plate caused the Bobwhite pitcher to be thrown out of the game. A sophomore, Taylor Raftery, came in to pitch in his place.
“Now we were in the bottom of the ninth up by two. Brattleboro had guys on second and third with no outs. We walked the bases loaded, and the next guy up hit a sharp grounder to third.
“Seth Gates took the ball in the chest and threw the runner out at home, saving a run, but the bases were still loaded.
“We got another out, and we were still up by two. For the final out, Taylor struck the kid out to win the game 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth.”
Even with ten years between that spring and the spring of 2020, it’s possible to feel Murray’s relief.
“There was a little bit of everything in that game; it was pretty amazing. We knew we were headed to the state championship, but the semifinal night was far from over.”
The Bobwhites celebrated the win and loaded their gear into the rented coach bus. At 8:30, the team boarded the bus and prepared for the long ride home.
“We went about 200 feet, and the bus died; we weren’t even out of the parking lot. The hydraulics had quit, and we had to pry open the door to get out,” said Murray.
“While we were sitting on the bus waiting, we saw someone running toward us. Mike Schriner was back from the hospital and wanted to ride back with us. He didn’t know we were broken down, and he was stuck with us.”
The bus company agreed to send another bus, but the closest one was three hours away. The Bobwhites passed the time in the Brattleboro gym, eating and waiting.
“We pulled into the Complex around 3:30 in the morning,” said Murray, “and the guys had exams that day.”
The No. 9 Bobwhites fell 6-2 to No. 2 Essex in the DI state title, played at the Montpelier Rec Field.
“It was a great group of guys; they were loose, liked to have fun, got along well,” said Murray.
“It was quite a run that year; a lot of memories were made traveling around the state for two weeks, and those are stories that you never forget.”