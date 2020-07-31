Unforgettable Games: Ann Hull

Enosburg Girls Basketball 1978-1981
ENOSBURG — It’s hard for today’s high school kids to imagine a time when girls didn’t have the same opportunity to play sports at the varsity level, but Ann Hull can remember them well.
In 1977, the Enosburg girls’ basketball program was new and lacking enthusiasm, and any girl who wanted to play varsity soccer was out of luck.
Unforgettable games for Enosburg’s girls would come quickly once the basketball team and the girls’ varsity soccer team were firmly established.
Ann Hull played an integral role in building respect for the girls’ basketball program in Enosburg in the late 70s and early 80s and setting them on a path to success.
When asked to share her Unforgettable Game, Hull requested the opportunity to share about the young ladies who helped turn the tide for the classes that would follow.
“For me, it’s not just about a game; it’s the building of the game. No one was chomping at the bit to coach the JV or varsity girls’ basketball programs when I came to the school,” said Hull.
“The programs were new to the school, Title IX was coming into effect, and sports had to be separate but equal for girls.”
Mike Bashaw, athletic director and physical education teacher at Enosburg Junior-Senior High School at the time, interviewed Hull for the JV girls’ basketball coaching position.
Hull was new to Enosburg, but she wasn’t new to coaching. She’d already coached girls’ varsity basketball in New Hampshire.
“I knew what they needed to do; it was my profession,” explained Hull.
Hull was hired for the job, and after the first practice, she knew she had her work cut out for her.
“We practiced a lot! One time we practiced 14 days straight, including Sundays,” said Hull.” said Hull, smiling.
“The girls couldn’t even dribble or do a layup. That first year, I was hard on them, and they ran a lot.
“I like the running game. I like to run, pass, and shoot--three passes and a shot. That’s what I like to watch and how I like to coach.”
Enosburg faced stiff competition those years, playing schools like Mount Abraham and Missisquoi that already had well-established girls’ basketball programs.
Hull recalled a bus ride after an away game when one girl piped up in frustration, noting they had only won three games.
Another player, overhearing the conversation, responded, asking about how many games they’d won the previous year. The answer was none, and the conversation was over.
That season, the JV girls won only three games; the following year, the varsity position opened, and Hull applied.
Once again, no one wanted the team; the girls hadn’t even made the tournament the year before.
Hull’s JV girls came up to varsity, joining the three remaining varsity players, Donna Metcalfe (Flanders), Kerry Kittell, Josee Pothier.
“The girls worked hard, and suddenly, they started winning, winning, and winning! They found that they were at the top of the heap for the tournament,” said Hull.
Hull recalled the addition of Betty Erno, a transfer from MVU, who was a welcome addition to the team.
“Betty was a jumper; she was an athlete, and she could play,” said Hull.
At the end of the ‘78 season, the girls had lost only three games. The ‘79 season was equally successful, and in ‘80, the team competed in a semifinal against Green Mountain.
“I was nine months pregnant, and I had my baby three days after. My doctor told me I’d have that baby in Barre. I told him I wasn’t worried; there was a doctor on staff at every game,” said Hull, chuckling.
Hull stepped down in ‘81, after the birth of her third child, understanding that raising three young children and coaching a basketball team would be difficult to balance.
“By the time I finished, everyone wanted my job, and since that time, people have had to apply for it,” said Hull, smiling.
During those years, the once-empty Enosburg gym was packed on game nights.
“The balcony was full, people were standing on the sidelines to watch them play, and that was a good thing,” said Hull.
Sadly, for that group of girls, especially Flanders, all their stats were lost when Hull’s records were thrown out during the asbestos removal in the old gym.
“I had saved every scorebook of my own and the previous coaches; all that history was lost,” said Hull.
“Donna would have been on a banner,” said Hull, referring to the 1,000 point banner in the Enosburg gym.
“You see boys’ names from that era, but no girls, but Donna was averaging 20 points a game for four years, so she was certainly a thousand point scorer.”
The records may be lost, but the memories and success established in those building years have continued to grow.
“This was an unforgettable beginning, and I didn’t know how much the girls appreciated that until they became parents and grandparents. They had to work, but the reward was that they had the community’s respect.”