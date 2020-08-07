Missisquoi 5 vs. Massachusetts 3
SCRANTON, PA/FRANKLIN COUNTY — During the summer of 2017, a talented team of young girls traveled to Scranton, Pennsylvania, to represent Vermont in the 9-10-year-old Little League Regional Tournament.
“We were the first Vermont team in our age group to win at Regionals,” said Candace Dasaro, a member of the coaching staff of the Missisquoi Minor League Girls District softball team.
“The game we won, we played in honor of Grady Howrigan. The day we drove to Pennsylvania was the day of Grady’s accident.”
Grady, a young, local boy, lost his life in a tragic, farming accident.
Girls on the team knew Grady and his family and chose to wear blue ribbons in their cleats to show their support for his family.
Before the game, Dasaro spoke with the announcer.
“The announcer agreed to share with the crowd about how we were playing that game in Grady’s honor. He spoke about the small towns we came from in Franklin County, and how we were a farm community,” said Dasaro.
“Some of these girls still have the blue ribbon in their cleats for him.”
That win was the final game of the tournament for the Missisquoi girls; they defeated Massachusetts 5-3.
“I remember it was a close game, but it didn’t matter if we won or lost. The girls were having fun and playing with all their hearts,” said Dasaro.
“At the end of the game, when they realized what they did, they collapsed on the field. They realized they were representing their town and their state.
“Everyone on the team felt the depth of all that surrounded the event, including the community’s generosity, which helped with raising funds. It meant so much to win that game for all of those who supported us.”
Heather Lovelette, another of the coaches on the team, shared her thoughts on the game.
“All of the girls were playing for Grady, and I remember them giving it their all. I remember their work ethic and their determination, and they are still working hard--they love the game,” said Lovelette.
Lovelette recalled the performance by Missisquoi pitcher, Cora Thomas.
“Cora was the winning pitcher; she’s such a dedicated athlete. She’s got so much spirit, and she’s a sweetheart and a team player. She has no quit.”
In the tournament, Missisquoi lost their first game to Connecticut, Connecticut, lost to Massachusetts, and Missisquoi beat Massachusetts in the Unforgettable Game.
Lovelette had never coached a District team, much less a state championship team.
“I had no idea what to expect; it was special. You get to see the girls’ faces as they take it all in,” said Lovelette.
“The Little League Regional Tournament staff did so much for the girls. There was a special dinner, a dance, the exchanging of pins, time in the pool, and they got to experience meeting new people who loved the game as they did.”
Terri Deuso, the third coach on Missisquoi staff, discussed the trip with her daughter Aleta, a player on the team.
“Aleta described playing in Pennsylvania as the most amazing experience, and one she will never forget. She reflected on the feeling of walking out onto the field with her team carrying the Vermont banner alongside other teams from other states and how proud she and her team were to be there,” said Terri.
Dueso shared her own thoughts about the experience as well.
“One of the things that stands out in my mind was that the families, coaches and players were able to share this experience together. The facility where we stayed held a dinner and dance where all could attend allowing the opportunity to meet and communicate off the field with other teams, coaches and family members,” said Deuso.
“The girls exchanged pins from their state (Aleta’s pins hang in her room on her Little League banner along with a banner with pictures of all the teams we purchased while there).”
Sharing the time together as mother and daughter, was also an unforgettable opportunity.
“We were so lucky, both as a coach and player, to experience softball at that level at her young age, and we are extremely thankful for the overwhelming support of our community who helped make this experience possible.”