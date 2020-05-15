Wynn Paradee, MVU Golf 2010
SWANTON — This one comes from back 2010 and is about the girls state golf championships held at Proctor-Pittsford golf course. Then it was a spring sport, changing to a fall sport in 2017.
BFA was represented by Taylor O’Connell, Brooke Boomhover, and Amanda Merchant. They finished sixth in the ten team field.
MVU went in looking to have a good showing. Sometimes you get the bear, sometimes he gets you. Abby Button and fellow senior Liz Kane were shooting around the 100 mark through the spring season, but not here.
Despite watching Caddyshack the night before, Button carded a 114. She wondered where the cats were, as the blackbirds were sitting on cat tails. At the time, she was the animal identification expert who is currently working at an animal hospital.
Kane was no match for the bear as she shot maybe her highest score ever, a 137. Kane commented that she couldn’t hit her woods, just the woods. No clubs drowned from her bag though.
Freshman Mallory L’Esperance shot a respectable 121 and thought that she could have shot better if she would have drank two Arnold Palmer iced teas instead of just one. The strangest thing maybe ever to happen at States involved L’Esperance.
At the time, coaches were assigned holes to watch instead of following certain groups. MVU coach Wynn Paradee and his helper, Grace Metayer, had hole #12, a blind shot over a ridge.
Purple colored balls had just came out, and it seemed like every girl was playing one. Problem is that they were hard to see and thus track. After a couple wizzed by our heads, we sought shelter just inside the woods behind a large sand trap.
When L’Esperance reached the 12th hole, here comes North Country coach Brian Hampton racing across the fairway right at us. He couldn’t see the sand trap and before he realized it was there, drove over it and the cart rested on the berm, halfway in and halfway out. I say he didn’t see it, maybe he thought he was driving a dune buggy.
The St.Johnsbury coach rushed up from farther down the fairway and as soon as he could stop laughing, offered to help push the cart back over the berm.
Try as we may, we couldn’t push it back out as we were down in the trap. So the St. Jay coach said he would get in the cart and put it in reverse. He weighed just north of 400 pounds.
I said that if we couldn’t push it out without him in it, we certainty couldn’t push it out with him in it. So Grace Metayer offered to sit in the cart and we avoided a tow truck.
Hampton, did the honorable thing back in the clubhouse. He blamed L’Esperance as he was going to report her for using a cell phone.
This story comes up every golf season and is always good for a few laughs.