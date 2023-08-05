The 10/12 Champlain softball all-stars won their way to an unforgettable experience this summer. After clinching the 2023 Vermont State Championship against Colchester, the team traveled to the Little League Softball New England Regional Tournament, where they played three games, winning a game against Maine before being eliminated from the tournament.
A trip to the Little League Regional Tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and one many young ball players dream of but never have the opportunity to experience. The 10/12 athletes shared what they’ll remember most about the trip to Bristol, CT.
What will you remember most about the trip to the Little League Regional Tournament in Bristol?
Eva Beyor, age 12
What I will remember most about the trip to the LIttle League Regional Tournament in Bristol is spending time with my teammates and making stronger connections with them.
Khloe Brosseau
I will always remember the time spent with the team and the new friendships I made while in Connecticut.
Chatham Brouillette, age 13
What I will remember most about our trip to the Regional Tournament in Bristol, CT, was watching games under the lights with my team and cheering for other state champions. Throwing runners out from behind the plate on such an awesome field and watching the games back on ESPN+ with my teammates in the dorm was an amazing experience.
Isabelle Frechette, age 11
I will remember that it was a big field almost like in college, and we got to play under the lights one game. It was also cool that it was on ESPN+.
Bella Hamel, age 12
What I will remember most about our trip to Bristol, CT, is that all of us as a team kept our heads up and supported one another. It was also amazing to be able to meet other players on the other teams and sitting in stands supporting one another when the other team was not playing. I also had the best experience staying in the dorm with my team. We had so many laughs, stories and just being able to explore the property and relax.
Aiyana Lamos, age 12
I’ll remember all the time spent with my team at the complex staying in the dorms and being together.
Maria Larivee, age 13
What I will remember most about the trip to the Little League Regional Tournament in Bristol: I will remember meeting new people and having the opportunity to be on TV.
Payton Moore, age 12
I will remember hanging out with my 11 friends in one dorm room and playing the sport I love. Also, those special outs I got at second base!
Isabelle Mulheron, age 12
I will remember playing on the field. It was a different field than what I have played on before. It was really nice! When the games would start, they would change out the bases for ‘game’ bases.
Amelia Munger, age 13
Thousands of girls play Little League each and every year and dream of experiencing playing in Regionals, but I was one of only 12 girls who got to experience representing the state of Vermont in Bristol, CT.
Emma Parah, age 12
What I will remember most about our trip to regionals is getting to play on the Little League regional field with my team; it was an amazing experience, and hanging out with my friends off the field was memorable, too!
Irie Shedd, age 11
I really enjoyed playing on the nice field with my teammates and spending time with them on and off the field. I got to experience tougher competition, and it was cool to be on ESPN+. I’m excited that I will have one more year of Little League and one more chance to try and get back to Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.